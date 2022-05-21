Madison County Authorities provide tips for staying tick-free – Oneida Dispatch





Wampsville, NY — Madison County officials share tips for staying tick-free this season. Authorities have pointed out how black-footed mites are concerned because bites from infected mites can spread to you the bacterial infection Lyme disease. Lyme disease is the most common vector infection. Typical symptoms of Lyme disease include fever, chills, headache, malaise, swelling of the joints, sagging on one or both sides of the face, and a characteristic skin rash called. Erythematous migraine.. Your health care provider may decide to treat a person with Lyme disease or have a blood test based on their symptoms. Blood tests for Lyme disease are more accurate 4-6 weeks after the onset of the disease than in the first days or weeks of the disease. To avoid tick bites, there are some actions you can start right now and continue until the fall. When going outdoors One of the best ways to avoid tick bites is to apply insect repellent to your skin and clothing before walking, playing or working outdoors. Choose an insect repellent that is known to be effective against mites (not all). At https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you, use EPA tools to choose an insect repellent with hourly protection time and the required ingredients .. In some areas, even in the backyard, contact with plants and bushes carries the risk of contact with mites. When you’re in a wooded grassland, wear light-colored clothing, put your trousers in your socks, and put your shirt in your trousers. Light clothing makes it easier to find mites, and pushing them in helps keep them away from the skin.

Check your clothes and skin for mites every 2-3 hours outdoors. Wipe off the mites before they adhere to the skin. Indoors At the end of the day, check your whole body thoroughly from head to toe. Pay close attention to the back of your knees, around your hips, between your legs, behind and inside your ears, in and around your hair, and under your arms and back. Check out your kids and pets too. Appropriately and quickly removes attached mites. If the attached mites are removed within 24 hours, the risk of infection is small. Tick ​​removal can be done at home using a set of pointed tweezers. A video of tick removal is available at https://web.uri.edu/tickencounter/how-to-remove-a-tick/. After removing the mites, disinfect the bite area with soap, rubbing alcohol, or hydrogen peroxide. Wash your hands carefully. Record the date and place of the tick bite. Place the mites in a sealed bag or flush them down the toilet. Immediately after going outdoors, take a shower to wash away any unattached mites.

Immediately place the clothes in a high setting dryer for 10 minutes to kill the mites. Use these simple tips daily to avoid tick bites and focus on the outdoor activities you enjoy. For more information on Lyme disease, please visit www.healthymadisoncounty.org.

