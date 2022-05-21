Health
Fraser Valley is home to 80% of British Columbia’s poultry farms.Bird flu is now threatening almost the entire industry
Members of the British Columbia poultry community are concerned about the rapid spread of bird flu in the Fraser Valley, where 80% of the state’s farms are located.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed the outbreak of the highly infectious H5N1 avian influenza virus. Abbotsford Commercial Turkey FarmThursday, about 71 km southeast of Vancouver.
that is 10th confirmed outbreak The second largest commercial activity affected among poultry herds in BC and in the inland areas of the state.Wild animals NationwideWhen ContinentAffected by the virus.
Occurred in 2004 With over 16 million birds in the Fraser Valley, farmers are at stake, especially with the potential impact of the current outbreak.
Mark Siemens, who runs the Siemens Farm in Abbotsford, said:
Siemens, chairman of the BC Egg Producers’ Association, said farmers in Fraser Valley had already faced many setbacks last year.
“As farmers, we really feel we need a break. As you know, we heat wave Last year at a pandemic, And floodAnd now this is it, “he said.
Implement safety measures
No cases of bird flu have been identified at the time of the outbreak, but it can be fatal to birds, according to Lisa Bishop Spencer, Communications Director at Chicken Farmers, Canada.
Bishop-Spencer states that this is the first time that a bird flu of this magnitude has occurred nationwide in Canada.
“If it were a bird flu situation, the herd would be ordered to be depopulated by the CFIA,” she said. “And something like CFIA will take over the site.”
CFIA then issues a quarantine order to farms within 10 km of the infected farm. This is due to Bishop-Spencer, which forms a “primary control zone” to isolate the outbreak.
She states that quarantine measures and the killing of infected herds can have a significant negative impact on farmers’ lives.
In addition to quarantine measures, under state-wide orders, commercial poultry producers raising more than 100 birds are required to keep them indoors until June 13.
Another order requires bird owners not to take birds to events such as bird auctions and flea markets until June 19.
Raynickel, who represents the BC Poultry Association at the Emergency Operations Center set up to deal with the crisis, says the 2022 bird flu outbreak poses a significant threat to the industry.
“There is a reason for this to be notified [to farmers].. It is notified because it is such a toxic disease. Nothing else can be seen in the flock. “
Concerns about wild birds and pelicans
There are also concerns about wild birds that infect and infect the virus itself.
“Avian influenza spreads primarily through migratory birds. Birds can carry it and are unaffected,” Nickel said.
“If a bird is defecating in or around your facility and you are not aware of it, moving it through it to your barn can be contaminated.”
British Columbia’s Ministry of Forestry has told CBC News that it has received reports of suspected bird flu among pelicans in numerous lakes in the Cariboo region in the central endorheic of British Columbia.
One case has been confirmed in a pelican found in an alkaline lake.American white pelican On the BC Red ListThis means that habitat loss is at great risk.
Wild birds, including bald eagles, also tested positive for the H5 strain of bird flu at or near the 100 Mile House, Bowen Island, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Metro Vancouver, Vanderhoof, Lake Williams or nearby, according to the state.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/fraser-valley-avian-flu-1.6462000
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- TheTinder-ownerMatch says Google will allow alternative payment systems for now May 21, 2022
- Telugu celebrities gather to wish Jr. NTR on his birthday May 21, 2022
- US Department of Justice will no longer prosecute ‘good faith’ hackers May 21, 2022
- Hurricane Harbor and Six Flags open for summer May 21, 2022
- Microsoft will issue an update to fix the authentication issue caused by the May patch–Redmondmag.com May 21, 2022