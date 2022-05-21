Fraser Valley is home to 80% of British Columbia’s poultry farms.Bird flu is now threatening almost the entire industry

Members of the British Columbia poultry community are concerned about the rapid spread of bird flu in the Fraser Valley, where 80% of the state’s farms are located.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed the outbreak of the highly infectious H5N1 avian influenza virus. Abbotsford Commercial Turkey Farm Thursday, about 71 km southeast of Vancouver.

that is 10th confirmed outbreak The second largest commercial activity affected among poultry herds in BC and in the inland areas of the state.Wild animals Nationwide When Continent Affected by the virus.

Occurred in 2004 With over 16 million birds in the Fraser Valley, farmers are at stake, especially with the potential impact of the current outbreak.

Mark Siemens, who runs the Siemens Farm in Abbotsford, said:

Siemens, chairman of the BC Egg Producers’ Association, said farmers in Fraser Valley had already faced many setbacks last year.

“As farmers, we really feel we need a break. As you know, we heat wave Last year at a pandemic, And flood And now this is it, “he said.

Implement safety measures

No cases of bird flu have been identified at the time of the outbreak, but it can be fatal to birds, according to Lisa Bishop Spencer, Communications Director at Chicken Farmers, Canada.

Bishop-Spencer states that this is the first time that a bird flu of this magnitude has occurred nationwide in Canada.

“If it were a bird flu situation, the herd would be ordered to be depopulated by the CFIA,” she said. “And something like CFIA will take over the site.”

CFIA then issues a quarantine order to farms within 10 km of the infected farm. This is due to Bishop-Spencer, which forms a “primary control zone” to isolate the outbreak.

She states that quarantine measures and the killing of infected herds can have a significant negative impact on farmers’ lives.

In addition to quarantine measures, under state-wide orders, commercial poultry producers raising more than 100 birds are required to keep them indoors until June 13.

On May 20, 2022, a sign stating “No breach, biosecurity is effective” is hung outside the Mark Siemens farm in Abbotsford, British Columbia. .. (Shaunfoss / CBC)

Another order requires bird owners not to take birds to events such as bird auctions and flea markets until June 19.

Raynickel, who represents the BC Poultry Association at the Emergency Operations Center set up to deal with the crisis, says the 2022 bird flu outbreak poses a significant threat to the industry.

“There is a reason for this to be notified [to farmers].. It is notified because it is such a toxic disease. Nothing else can be seen in the flock. “

Concerns about wild birds and pelicans

There are also concerns about wild birds that infect and infect the virus itself.

“Avian influenza spreads primarily through migratory birds. Birds can carry it and are unaffected,” Nickel said.

“If a bird is defecating in or around your facility and you are not aware of it, moving it through it to your barn can be contaminated.”

American white pelicans, at risk of loss in British Columbia and on the state’s Red List, have also been affected by bird flu, with one confirmed case so far. (Matt McKean / Associated Press)

British Columbia’s Ministry of Forestry has told CBC News that it has received reports of suspected bird flu among pelicans in numerous lakes in the Cariboo region in the central endorheic of British Columbia.

One case has been confirmed in a pelican found in an alkaline lake.American white pelican On the BC Red List This means that habitat loss is at great risk.

Wild birds, including bald eagles, also tested positive for the H5 strain of bird flu at or near the 100 Mile House, Bowen Island, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Metro Vancouver, Vanderhoof, Lake Williams or nearby, according to the state.