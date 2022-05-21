The CDC warns doctors to be wary of monkeypox as the number of cases worldwide increases

Placeholder while the article action is loaded

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning on Friday urging doctors and the State Health Department to be alert to cases of monkeypox as an unprecedented global virus epidemic has warned public health officials. The alert occurs two days after the monkeypox case is confirmed in Massachusetts. In this case, a patient with skin lesions associated with a rare virus was treated. New York City officials said they were investigating on Thursday Potential case.. Federal officials say they expect to identify additional infections in the coming days.

Authorities have confirmed more than 70 cases of monkeypox throughout Europe As of Friday.. Other infections were identified in Canada and Australia, where Massachusetts patients recently traveled.

The World Health Organization held an emergency meeting on Friday to investigate the spread of the virus across West Africa and Central Africa.Team of scholars Case trackingWorking with data initiatives Global.HealthShowed that the majority of confirmed infections were reported in Spain, followed by the United Kingdom and Portugal.

Worldwide, there were more than 50 suspicious cases that have not yet been confirmed.

Experts say the latest cases are rare because of the level of spread among patients with unknown travel history To Africa.

Monkeypox First reported in the United States in 2003 In an outbreak associated with a prairie dog infected with a rodent in Ghana. Last year, two cases were detected in a patient who recently traveled to Nigeria in the United States.

Brett Petersen, Deputy Head of Poxvirus and Rabies at the CDC, said: “There are many concerns from that.”

Petersen said authorities have issued warnings so that public health authorities can better handle the extent of the outbreak and potential trajectories.

However, the risk to the public remains low, health officials said. Monkeypox coronavirus It is more difficult to transmit and the current case has been identified as a West African strain associated with a mild illness that lasts 2-4 weeks.

Symptoms usually begin with fever, pain, and malaise, followed by a rash characterized by pus-filled ridges and lesions after a few days. In Africa, West African stocks had a mortality rate of 1%, but experts say that mortality rates can be lower in countries with good access to health care.

Health officials say that Americans should be careful to seek medical care if they develop a rash and avoid long-term contact with people who have a rash.

There is no specific cure for monkeypox, but the CDC states that antiviral drugs used for smallpox may be effective against monkeypox. Patients exposed to monkeypox have a slow incubation period, so smallpox vaccine can also be given to reduce the severity of the disease. Federal authorities are preparing guidance on when to use these options.

“I highly believe that there is no threat to the general public and people do not have to worry about monkeypox,” said the first identified US patient being treated and healthy at the Massachusetts General Hospital emergency. Countermeasures executive Paul Bidinger said. Condition.

According to the CDC, clinicians should be aware of monkeypox-related rashes that can be confused with symptoms of syphilis and herpes. Authorities said meticulous attention should be paid to patients who have recently traveled to a country where infection has been confirmed, or who have been exposed to others with similar rashes, and men who have sex with men. I am.

Public health officials in Europe and Montreal have seen cases concentrated in gay and bisexual men.

Since monkeypox has historically been unrelated to these groups, the proliferation of male-related cases having sex with men has surprised experts. The virus spreads through close contact, including sexual activity, but is not considered a sexually transmitted disease. According to experts, this trend may be the result of the accidental virus that first spread in the close gay community. Clinics that serve the LGBTQ community There is also increasing caution against monkeypox.

“What we’re looking at here isn’t a sex-related illness as a community of men who may have a lot of close contact,” a senior US official said Friday. The Biden administration organized a phone call with reporters on the condition that officials were not appointed.

Health providers servicing the LGBTQ community, including Boston’s Fenway Health, are preparing clinicians to flag potential cases of monkeypox that were not previously on the radar. They also warned against stigmatizing queer men as carriers of the virus, which spread through long-term direct contact.

“This is not something we need to be afraid of individuals who know that the general public is gay,” said Kenneth Mayer, director of medical research at Fenway Health.

U.S. officials and experts say the country has smallpox treatments and vaccines available for monkeypox outbreaks, thanks to stockpiles accumulated from concerns about bioterrorism after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Say that.

According to experts, most patients with West African viral strains will not require special care.

The vaccine may be effective early after exposure to the monkeypox virus, so it can also be used as a tool to control the spread of the infection. Some close contact with monkeypox patients in the United Kingdom was vaccinated, a spokesman for the UK Health and Safety Department said.

“The incubation period of monkeypox was very slow and we had the opportunity to boost immunity,” said Michael Skinner, a faculty member of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Imperial College London.

Public health officials have emphasized that increasing cases of monkeypox should not cause panic, as they are an effective tool for containing and treating the virus. They look forward to learning more about why this latest outbreak is different in the coming weeks.

“I’ve never seen this amount of human-to-human spread outside Africa, so something new is happening,” said Eric Toner, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Health Security Center. I am saying. “I still don’t know if it’s a new virus, a new behavior, or a new surveillance capability.”