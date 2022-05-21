Increasing cases of COVID in Washington, but health officials are seeing a “steady course”

Following similar trends across the country, COVID-19 case rates are rising in Washington.

With an average state-wide case count of 228 per 100,000 over the past seven days, Washington remains the state’s highest risk category for the COVID-19 epidemic. The epidemiological curve shows that the numbers are still increasing.

However, Governor Jay Inslee said Wednesday that the best predictions from health officials indicate that the plateau could be in the relatively near future.

“At this point, we don’t see any hospitals entering non-functional zones,” he said. “I can see a steady course.”

The latest state-wide data completed by the week of May 11 show that last week’s average percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients remains one of the lowest pandemics, at around 6%. Is shown.

But it is increasing. At its peak in January, that number was almost 32%.

Similarly, last week’s average percentage of intensive care unit beds occupied by COVID-19 patients is still low. It is 4% for the entire state.

Regionally, this number is similar, case rates are rising, and hospitalizations remain low. The weekly average of COVID-19 cases is 77 per 100,000. Last week, five more people were hospitalized for COVID-19, but still less than at other times in the pandemic.

On Friday, Inslee issued the latest guidance on vaccine requirements for state officials, removing the requirements for outdoor volunteers and contractors working without the provision of medical services. They include landscape architects, wilderness firefighters, and construction workers.

Vaccine requirements for all other state officials remain valid, and Inslee on Wednesday said it would not be lifted immediately.

Mr Insley also said the state is not considering reinstatement of mask obligations and other precautions, but as always, things can change rapidly.

“As I said, over and over again, this is a wise beast,” Insley said.

Kids booster approvedPfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Booster Shots are available for children ages 5-11 in Washington.

Following this week’s recommendations from the US Food and Drug Administration, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Western State Scientific Safety Review Workgroup, the State Department of Health has expanded the eligibility for children to take different doses.

Children should be boosted 5 months after completing the main Pfizer series. Children with weakened immunity can receive the child at least 3 months after the primary series.

“This pandemic isn’t over, so we have to keep using the tools we have at our disposal,” Health Secretary Dr. Umair Shah said in a statement. “This includes masking, treatment, vaccination, and of course boosters. Keeping yourself and the people around you safe is paramount and this recommendation is another step in that direction. . “

To find a vaccine or booster immunization appointment, go to the following website: Vaccine locator.doh.wa.gov..

This week’s city number

In Spokane County, there were 419 cases this week. The case rate for the last 7 days is 77.3 per 100,000. This is an increase from 64.6 last week.

The hospitalization rate for the last 7 days was 0.9 per 100,000, down from 1.3 last week. Last week there were five new hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Last week, another died of COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 1,350.

The Panhandle Health District reported 140 new cases last week. Four people have been hospitalized for the virus in the district.

No new deaths were reported last week.