Increasing case rates and hospitalizations are still seen in Riverside County





Since the significant increase in COVID-19 cases following a series of music festivals in the Coachella Valley, Riverside County is still experiencing higher case rates compared to earlier this month. Compared to some other parts of the United StatesHowever, the county remains classified as having a low diffusion rate. Riverside County added 1,332 new COVID-19 cases between Tuesday and Friday. This is an almost 24% reduction compared to the number of new cases reported last weekend. However, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the total number of new cases added in 7 days increased by 16.6%. This latest update is an increase of 77% compared to earlier this month when the county reported 751 new cases between May 3rd and May 6th. As of Friday, 80 hospitalizations were reported, up from 71 patients on Tuesday, an increase of 29% compared to the previous week. Five were in the intensive care unit — one less than at the beginning of the week. Riverside County added three deaths between Tuesday and Friday, with a total of 6,532 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The county case rate on Tuesday was 12.6 per 100,000 and the positive rate was 6.2%. The rates are similar to those seen in early December before the winter surge in regional Omicron variants. Nine cities in the Coachella Valley added 637 new COVID-19 cases during the week ending Tuesday. This is an increase of 14% from the previous week when 558 cases were reported between May 3rd and 10th. This is a complete breakdown of total cases, deaths, and city recovery confirmed since the start of the pandemic (weekly changes are shown in parentheses). Cathedral City: Confirmed 12,481 cases (+88), 150 deaths (+0), 12,238 recovery (+54)

Confirmed 12,481 cases (+88), 150 deaths (+0), 12,238 recovery (+54) Coachella: Confirmed 12,971 cases (+65), 121 deaths (+0), 12,785 recovery (+43)

Confirmed 12,971 cases (+65), 121 deaths (+0), 12,785 recovery (+43) Desert Hot Springs: Confirmed 7,804 cases (+33), 99 deaths (+0), 7,672 recovery (+22)

Confirmed 7,804 cases (+33), 99 deaths (+0), 7,672 recovery (+22) Indian wells: Confirmed 617 cases (+8), death 8 cases (+0), recovery 598 cases (+8)

Confirmed 617 cases (+8), death 8 cases (+0), recovery 598 cases (+8) Indio: 22,664 confirmed cases (+144), 280 deaths (+0), 22,229 recovery (+102)

22,664 confirmed cases (+144), 280 deaths (+0), 22,229 recovery (+102) fifth : 8,054 confirmed cases (+81), 82 deaths (+0), 7,888 recovery (+70)

: 8,054 confirmed cases (+81), 82 deaths (+0), 7,888 recovery (+70) Palm Desert: 9,417 confirmed cases (+88), 148 deaths (+0), 9,176 recovery (+85)

9,417 confirmed cases (+88), 148 deaths (+0), 9,176 recovery (+85) Palm spring: 8,009 confirmed cases (+82), 156 deaths (+0), 7,760 recovery (+61)

8,009 confirmed cases (+82), 156 deaths (+0), 7,760 recovery (+61) Rancho Mirage: 2,692 confirmed cases (+48), 56 deaths (+0), 2,593 recovery (+50) Booster available to some children and adults Children between the ages of 5 and 11 are eligible for the first booster 5 months after completing the first series of shots. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 booster shots for age groups on Tuesday. Fully vaccinated adults over the age of 50, including California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has already received one booster shot, are eligible for a second time. It also applies to people over the age of 12 who are moderately or severely immune-protected. Newsom received him on Wednesday. CDC Here are some examples of people who may fall into the latter category. These include those who are being treated for blood tumors or cancer, those who have undergone an organ transplant and are taking medication to suppress the immune system, or who live with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency. People who have advanced or untreated HIV infections. US surpassed 1 million COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.. More than 90,000 people have died in California alone. opinion:10 million Americans are immunocompromised.Please wear a mask According to the CDC, more than half of the US population has low levels of the COVID-19 community, and many regions are moving from medium to high levels. Riverside County is currently considered “low”. Vaccination, masking and testing are recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The US Government mails additional home COVID-19 inspections free of charge through the United States Postal Service. All homes are eligible to receive the latest batch containing 8 tests. To order covid.gov/tests.. Maria Sestito addresses the issue of aging in the Coachella Valley. She is also a report of members of the American Corps. Follow her on Twitter @ RiaSestito, Instagram @RiaSestito_Reporter, or email [email protected] Previous reports by Ema Sasic, Desert Sun Health Reporter, and USA Today Network Reporter.

