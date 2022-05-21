Long Covid Symptoms and Treatments: What We Know So Far

Another explanation may be that, according to experts, the immune system never shuts down completely after the initial infection.

Who is at risk?

The study provides some tips on which patients may face a greater risk of long-term symptoms.so A study of 209 patients published in January, Researchers have discovered four factors that can be identified early in human coronavirus infection. These factors appear to correlate with an increased risk of persistent symptoms after 2-3 months.

One factor was the level of coronavirus RNA in the blood in the early stages of infection, which was an indicator of viral load. The other was the presence of autoantibodies. This is an antibody that accidentally attacks tissues in the body, as it does in conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. The third factor was the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus. It causes mononucleosis and can infect most people. It is often transmitted at a young age and usually goes dormant.

The fourth factor was type 2 diabetes, but experts say that in studies involving more patients, diabetes may be just one of several conditions that increase the risk of long-term Covid.

Postcovid Clinic studies have also found other existing medical conditions that may put people at risk for long-term covids.In the report about First 100 patients Forty-two percent who were treated for neurological and cognitive symptoms at the Postcovid Clinic at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago reported that they had previously suffered from depression or anxiety, but such patients simply It may be more comfortable to seek neurological treatment. Other existing conditions included autoimmune diseases and headaches.

Studies also suggest a risk of developing a long Covid peak in middle age, Dr. Peluso said. The average age of patients in the northwestern study was 43 years. 78,252 private health insurance claims We found that people between the ages of 36 and 64 make up about two-thirds of long Covid patients across the United States. (However, the study did not include most Medicare recipients, so a relatively small number of older patients were involved.)

Women can be affected by disproportionateness, Some studies have found that about 60 percent of patients are female. Similar patterns are present in other long-term conditions such as ME / CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome). It has some symptoms similar to the long Covid symptoms.