Long Covid Symptoms and Treatments: What We Know So Far
Within many of the confounding aspects of the coronavirus, there is a possible range. Symptoms, And their severity and duration. Some people develop mild illness and recover quickly, but with no lasting effects.But research estimates that 10-30 percent Some people report persistent or new medical problems months after their first infection with the coronavirus. This is a series of symptoms known as long Covid. Those who are experiencing mild or moderate illness, and those who do not have an underlying disorder, Nevertheless, you can experience some debilitating long-term symptomsThese include fatigue, shortness of breath, irregular heart rate, headache, dizziness, depression, and memory and concentration problems.
Such protracted medical problems are so diverse that one study by a patient-led research group was evaluated. 203 Symptoms After people appear to have recovered, it may fluctuate or appear suddenly.
Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly, Head of Research and Development for the VA St. Louis Healthcare System and a clinical epidemiologist at Washington University in St. Louis, said: Covid has seen one patient long. “
How Doctors Now Diagnose Long Covid
There is little consensus on the exact definition of long Covid, also known in medical terms. feed, Or the acute sequelae of Covid-19.While the World Health Organization says a long Covid will start Three months After the first illness attack or positive test result, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sets a timeline shortly thereafter. One month..
Some researchers and healthcare providers use other time frames, making it more difficult to investigate and quantify the condition. lots of the study About long-term problems after Covid.
When a patient experiencing persistent symptoms sees a doctor, tests such as electrocardiogram, chest x-ray, CT scan, and blood test do not always identify physiological problems, Al- Dr. Aly said. Researchers are working to identify specific biological factors called biomarkers that correlate with persistent Covid symptoms.These may include inflammation or certain signs Molecules produced by the immune system For example, it may be measured by a blood test.
For now, doctors should rely on the patient’s symptom description to rule out alternative explanations and causes. At some post-covid clinics, an interdisciplinary team of specialists evaluate patients to find the best treatment options.
What causes Covid to get longer?
It’s unclear what exactly drives the long Covid, but research has begun to provide some clues. Some experts argue that an immune response that overdrives when you first get sick can cause systemic inflammation and damage, and ultimately long Covid symptoms, Said Dr. Michael Peluso, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.
“We know that during acute Covid-19, some people really recovered their immune response, while others had a weakened immune response. The response is a trajectory of how well someone works. You can decide, “he said.
Another explanation may be that, according to experts, the immune system never shuts down completely after the initial infection.
Who is at risk?
The study provides some tips on which patients may face a greater risk of long-term symptoms.so A study of 209 patients published in January, Researchers have discovered four factors that can be identified early in human coronavirus infection. These factors appear to correlate with an increased risk of persistent symptoms after 2-3 months.
One factor was the level of coronavirus RNA in the blood in the early stages of infection, which was an indicator of viral load. The other was the presence of autoantibodies. This is an antibody that accidentally attacks tissues in the body, as it does in conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. The third factor was the reactivation of the Epstein-Barr virus. It causes mononucleosis and can infect most people. It is often transmitted at a young age and usually goes dormant.
The fourth factor was type 2 diabetes, but experts say that in studies involving more patients, diabetes may be just one of several conditions that increase the risk of long-term Covid.
Postcovid Clinic studies have also found other existing medical conditions that may put people at risk for long-term covids.In the report about First 100 patients Forty-two percent who were treated for neurological and cognitive symptoms at the Postcovid Clinic at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago reported that they had previously suffered from depression or anxiety, but such patients simply It may be more comfortable to seek neurological treatment. Other existing conditions included autoimmune diseases and headaches.
Studies also suggest a risk of developing a long Covid peak in middle age, Dr. Peluso said. The average age of patients in the northwestern study was 43 years. 78,252 private health insurance claims We found that people between the ages of 36 and 64 make up about two-thirds of long Covid patients across the United States. (However, the study did not include most Medicare recipients, so a relatively small number of older patients were involved.)
Women can be affected by disproportionateness, Some studies have found that about 60 percent of patients are female. Similar patterns are present in other long-term conditions such as ME / CFS (myalgic encephalomyelitis / chronic fatigue syndrome). It has some symptoms similar to the long Covid symptoms.
Because the pandemic had a big impact Black and Latin communities in the United StatesAnd those groups have more restricted access to medical care, and there may be a large number of long Covid cases, Dr. Peluso said.
Can the vaccine be protected from long Covids?
The photos are still in focus, but some Research suggests Vaccination with the Covid vaccine can reduce the risk of long-term symptoms, but it cannot eliminate it.
The UK Health Security Agency analysis One of eight studies examining vaccines and long Covids before mid-January. Six found that people who were subsequently vaccinated with the coronavirus were less likely to develop Covid’s symptoms for longer than unvaccinated patients. The remaining two studies found that vaccination did not appear to decisively reduce the likelihood of developing a long Covid.
In that analysis, one studyOf the approximately 240,000 US patients who have not been peer-reviewed, those who received at least one Covid vaccine prior to infection report 12-20 weeks longer Covid symptoms than unvaccinated patients. It turns out that the chances are 7-10 times lower. later.But another Large-scale research Vaccinated patients are only 13% more at risk of developing symptoms 6 months later than unvaccinated patients, although not yet peer-reviewed in a US Veterinary Health Department electronic medical record study. It turned out to be low. Vaccinated patients mainly benefited from having less chance of developing lung problems and blood clot disorders, said Dr. Alary, one of the authors of the study.
“The reliance on vaccination as the only mitigation strategy is completely inadequate,” said Dr. Alary. “It’s like fighting a shield that works only partially.”
Seeking medical care
If you are worried about protracted symptoms after a coronavirus infection has been confirmed or suspected, don’t be afraid to ask for help. Checking in to your doctor is a good first step. More doctors can be aware of long Covid symptoms and recommend tests that may at least rule out other causes of your symptoms.
“Long Covid is said to last one or three months after infection, but you don’t have to wait that long to get help,” said Dr. Al-Aly. “People really need to respect their symptoms.”
If you can’t get the help of a primary care physician, it’s a good idea to look for a post-Covid clinic, but Dr. Al-Aly admits, “it’s easy to say.” Access to the Postcovid Clinic can be difficult for people without proper medical insurance. And in some states, people may have to travel hundreds of miles to reach the closest one.You can look up Your local post-Covid clinic in the Survivor Corps database..
If you are visiting a new health care provider, especially if you are experiencing cognitive impairment and you may forget your health concerns when an appointment comes in, if you want to make a list of all the symptoms Please bring your medical record.
Some long Covid problems can be managed with existing medications and treatments for symptoms such as headaches and gastrointestinal problems. Physical therapy and “Cognitive rehabilitation“Including approaches commonly used for patients who have had a stroke or brain injury” may also help over time.Some people are benefiting from tailoring Mental and physical health rehabilitation service Breathing helps to slowly restore strength and endurance of physical activity.
Other possible tools for Long Covid, including antiviral treatment, are still in their infancy. National Institutes of Health says more than $ 1 billion Restore the initiativeHowever, progress is slow so far.Congressman Promote better financing For long Covid research and medical care.
Some groups like Body politics, Long Covid Alliance When Survivor corpsIt provides resources for seeking treatment, disability benefits, and patient advocacy, as well as emotional support.
People with long Covids can also consider participating in research trials, Dr. Peluso said. You may be able to find ongoing clinical research at your local university or academic center. Alternatively, you can register for the Recover Initiative.
“Participating in a study can be very empowering,” said Dr. Peluso.
