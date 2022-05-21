UPMC Dermatologist: Prevention and Detection of Skin Cancer | News, Sports, Work

Did you spend more time outdoors to enjoy the warm weather? If your answer is yes, are you also taking steps to protect your skin from the sun?

If not, now is the time to start adding some important steps to your morning routine to help prevent skin cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States and treats the most common types of skin cancer, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. About 5 million people receive it every year. With preventative measures and early detection, skin cancer is also the easiest to treat.

Skin cancer can affect anyone. However, there are some additional risk factors that may make you more vulnerable to diagnosis.

Fair-skinned – If you have light skin, blue or green eyes, and blonde or red hair, you are at increased risk of developing melanoma. Melanoma is the most deadly of the three major types of skin cancer.

Family history – If a close relative has been diagnosed, the risk of developing skin cancer is two to three times higher than average.

• History of tans or indoor tans – Ultraviolet (UV) rays contribute to the development of skin cancer. The first source of UV light is the sun, and the second is the indoor tanning bed. The risk of skin cancer increases in the range of 55-75% due to this extra exposure to UV light.

Mole and freckles – The more moles and freckles you have on your body, the more likely it is to become atypical. These abnormal moles can be cancerous.

To evaluate moles, it is recommended to track each ABCDE based on:

・ Asymmetry (half of the mole does not match the other)

・ Irregularity of boundaries

• Not uniform, often dark colors

・ Diameter 6 mm or more (about pencil eraser)

Evolution of size, shape, or color

Mole needs to be evaluated frequently. If you’re not sure about a particular mole, show it to your doctor. It is also advisable to see a dermatologist for a general skin examination at least once a year for a larger layer of early detection.

Adding a few steps to your morning routine is the easiest way to prevent skin cancer.

The best suggestion is to apply sunscreen. Use a sunscreen that is resistant to water and has an SPF (sunscreen factor) of 30 or higher. Apply about 2 tablespoons daily to exposed skin and give it time to soak. If you are watering or sweating, reapply sunscreen every few hours.

If you know you’ll be in the sun for a while, another option is to add a wide-brimmed hat and long-sleeved shirt to your outfit and cover it. Some of the most forgotten places to apply sunscreen (ears and scalp, nose, lips, behind the neck) can be protected with a layer of clothing.

To further prevent skin cancer, it is also necessary to avoid tanning beds and peak tanning hours (10 am to 2 pm). If you really want the sun-kissed glow, choose spray tanning.

Skin cancer has a 99% survival rate when detected and treated early. It is important to know your personal risks, signs of skin cancer, and how to prevent the development of skin cancer in the first place. Before you know it, it becomes a habit to protect your skin and you will be golden for the prevention of skin cancer. If you are concerned about certain moles or freckles, feel free to consult your doctor.

Sabrina Mikita, MD, belongs to the UPMC Dermatology Department and sees patients at UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, 1205 Grampian Blvd., Suite 1A, Williamsport. Please call 570-326-8060 to meet with Dr. Mikida. For more information, please visit UPMC.com.







Today’s latest news in your inbox, etc.











