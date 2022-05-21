High mortality rates for infants, children associated with RSV, and researchers





Researchers also found that 95% of episodes of acute lower respiratory tract infection associated with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and more than 97% of deaths from RSV were among children in low- and middle-income countries. bottom.

Respiratory Synsitial virus (RSV) is associated with 1 in 50 children under 5 years of age and 1 in 28 in children 28 days to 6 months. Lancet.. The authors of the analysis also estimated that for each in-hospital death of an acute lower respiratory tract infection associated with RSV, there were about 3 more deaths due to RSV in the community. “The RSV passive immune program for protection during the first 6 months of life may have a substantial effect on reducing the burden of RSV disease, but there is a potential age shift during peak RSV loading. More data is needed to understand the impact on older people. It has been implemented, “the author writes. To reach these findings, the author conducted a systematic analysis of 481 published or unpublished studies between 2017 and 2020. Community settings or hospitalization required. Based on these data, the authors estimated 33 million RSV-related acute lower respiratory tract infection episodes (range of uncertainty). [UR]25.4-44.6 million) occurred worldwide in 2019. For children under 5 years of age, the authors had 3.6 million hospitalizations (UR, 2.9-4.6 million) and 26,300 in-hospital deaths (UR, 15,100-49,100) for RSV-related acute lower respiratory tract infections. RSV-Overall causative death (UR, 84,500-125,200). These numbers were generally low for babies under 6 months, but were similar in some areas. For this age group, the authors have 6 million RSV-related acute lower respiratory tract infection episodes (UR, 4.6-9.7 million) and 1.4 million RSV-related acute lower respiratory tract infection hospitalizations (UR, 100-200). 10,000 cases) was estimated. 13,300 in-hospital deaths (UR 6800-28,100) and 45,700 RSV-related deaths (38,400-55,900). High RSV-related mortality rates are estimated in both age groups, with 2% of child deaths <60 months (UR, 1.6-2.4) and 3.6% of infant deaths from 28 days to 6 months (UR, 1.6-2.4). UR, 3.0) -4.4) Caused by a virus. “Based on the above in-hospital and overall mortality estimates, we further show that worldwide, only 26% of RSV-induced deaths occurred in 0-60 month pediatric hospitals. 3 people die in the community for each in-hospital death of acute lower airway infections associated with RSV, “the authors said, and the rate was much lower than the previously estimated 50%. .. It should also be noted that the majority of RSV-related acute lower respiratory tract infection episodes (95%) and deaths due to RSV (> 97%) were found in patients in low- and middle-income countries. The authors also found significant disparities in low-income countries. 19% of deaths occur in hospitals and each death in the hospital reflects 4 community deaths. “Most of the significant gap between in-hospital mortality in low-income environments and community mortality can be explained by poor access to care during the RSV epidemic, cost of care, and limited hospital beds. The author writes. “Another explanation is that some of the deaths from RSV can be in children with a rapidly developing illness that initially does not appear to be a serious illness.” Due to the disproportionately high burden of RSV morbidity and mortality in children <6 months, the authors may be able to significantly reduce the burden of RSV disease in infants <6 months. He said further research is needed. reference Li Y, Wang X, Blau DM, et al. Estimates of global, regional, and national disease burden of acute lower respiratory tract infections due to respiratory syncytial virus in children under 5 years of age in 2019: systematic analysis .. Lancet.. Published online May 19, 2022. doi: 10.1016 / S0140-6736 (22) 00478-0

