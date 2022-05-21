Another nasty coronavirus summer in California?Incidents continue to increase with concerns

With the increasing number of cases of coronavirus, California finds itself in a frustrating but familiar position with the threat of another wave approaching as summer approaches.

Coronavirus cases are increasing at an accelerating pace in many regions. Authorities have not yet warned of the condition of California hospitals and have not imposed widespread new rules to slow the spread of the virus.

However, officials say the healthcare system could be strained again unless transmission speeds are curtailed. This emphasizes how important it is for residents and businesses to have free access to protection tools.

“Residents, workers and businesses do not have to hesitate to revive or comply with safety practices known to reduce infection,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at Los Angeles County. I am. “This includes indoor masking, testing when people are sick, exposed, or gathered, and getting up-to-date information on vaccination.”

LA County extended an order on Friday requiring the use of masks on public transport, including railway and bus stations. Indoor areas of airports and harbors. In a carpool.This week’s vaccine clinic I started After the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised these young people to get one on Thursday, we will provide COVID-19 booster shots to children ages 5-11.

Berkeley Public School System publication A new order to reinstate student and staff indoor mask obligations for the rest of the school year, effective on Fridays, Mondays, including indoor graduations. The school district said, “We were able to fill about 50% of teacher absenteeism with substitute teachers,” as the number of cases of coronavirus increased at Berkeley and the surge proved to be very devastating. I am saying. statement..

“This means that in schools throughout the district, managers are working again as teachers in our classrooms while teachers are preparing to fill out for their sick colleagues.” The system said.

What is the condition?

14 of 58 counties in California are infected with “medium” COVID-19. Community level overview According to CDC.

County, central in this category Agency 3 layer scale, The level of coronavirus infection is rising. According to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in these counties, residents “have their own, such as avoiding crowds, wearing masks, and increasing tests, especially before gathering with others indoors. You should consider taking precautions based on risk. ”

Los Angeles moved to the Medium category on Thursday and is the only Southern California county at that level. The medium category also includes eight of the nine counties in the San Francisco Bay Area (with the only exception being Napa County), the northern coastal counties of the Bay Area, and Santa Cruz and Yolo counties.

“We are concerned about reaching this category, as the increase seen in COVID cases may soon indicate that it may put pressure on our medical resources,” Feller said Thursday. There are. “

So far, there are no counties in California At the worst or “high” community levelThis indicates that the level of coronavirus infection is high and the hospital is severely affected by COVID-19.

“We need to do everything we can to get out of the’high’,” Feller said. “No one here wants us to move to a classification that can stress the healthcare system and allow more people to get sick or die.”

what do you mean?

Being in the medium category does not trigger new broad rules or health guidance.However, Los Angeles County officials say that reaching highs will encourage a resurgence of local universal public indoor mask obligations-it has not been implemented. From early March..

Other counties in California have not outlined specific plans to revive local mask orders if cases or hospitalizations continue to worsen.

Masks are still needed in healthcare environments, nursing homes, prisons, homeless shelters, and other specific environments in some parts of the state. The San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit System has enacted Maskman Date.Oakland necessary More than 2,500 patrons attending indoor events wear masks.

On Tuesday, at a Health Commission meeting, many speakers urged San Francisco authorities to revive the universal mask mission.

However, city health official Dr. Susan Philip said there is no tendency to pursue it at this time given the widespread availability of high-quality masks, vaccinations, boosters, and anti-COVID medicines. rice field.

San Francisco has been at the COVID-19 community level for mid-three weeks and was sent to this group due to its high case rate. However, coronavirus-positive hospitalizations remain relatively low, the city’s director of public health, Dr. Grant Corfax, told health commissioners this week.

“Our hospital’s capabilities … remain relatively strong,” Colfax said.

California Public Health Service officials consistently haven’t had face-covering requirements in the book for months. Highly recommended Residents cover the interior in public places.

Feller also wears high-quality masks such as KF94, KN95, N95 respiratory organs indoors to residents, vaccinations and boosts, if they may feel sick or have been exposed to the coronavirus. We encourage you to get tested and prioritize collection in well-ventilated areas and outdoors. ..

Despite the recent increase, Feller has suggested taking careful precautions, but reiterated that he feels that people can enjoy the gatherings and activities.

“I’m disappointed that the pandemic isn’t over, but with the tools I have, I can rest assured that we can spend time with each other and participate in our favorite activities,” she said.

How does California compare to the rest of the country?

The situation elsewhere in the United States is more worrisome.

Nationwide, 297 counties have high COVID-19 community levels — including New York City headquarters. Long Island, NY; Detroit, Honolulu; Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Other areas in the higher categories include a wide range of northern New York, including Boston, New Jersey, Delaware, and New England. Northern and eastern Pennsylvania. And everything in Puerto Rico.

In these areas, where 18% of the country’s population lives, federal health officials recommend that people wear masks indoors in public.

Although they have not ordered a new mask obligation, New York City officials have warned that “pressure on the health system is increasing” to seniors and others at high risk of serious COVID-19. A setting that encouraged people to wear masks outdoors in crowded areas, avoiding rallies.

Authorities said the dramatic increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in New York City was facilitated by BA.2.12.1, a family of Omicron subspecies born as a result of the surge last winter. It states.

By comparison, 483 US counties, where 28% of US residents live, are moderate, while the majority (2,444 counties, where 54% of US residents live) remain low.

“Currently, the number of cases is steadily increasing in parts of the country, so we use the menu of existing tools to prevent further infections and serious illnesses such as wearing masks, testing and access to early treatment. We recommend that everyone do this, especially if they are over 50 years old and the last dose was more than 5 months ago, they will be infected and vaccinated or boosted. ” Ski says.

What are the latest numbers?

Across the state, authorities reported an average of about 12,900 new cases of coronavirus per day last week, according to data compiled by the Times. This is a 63% increase from the previous week’s average.

In LA County, authorities reported an average of about 3,200 cases per day last week. This is a level not seen since mid-February, when the region was on the downhill slope of Omicron’s surge last winter.

And officials say that because many people use home tests, these numbers are unlikely to catch a large number of infections. The results have not been reliably reported to health agencies.

The positive rate of the test remains low, but it is sneaking up. Last week, that indicator rose from 2.6% to 3.7% in Los Angeles County.

According to California Public Health Service data released Friday, the state-wide test positive rate for seven days was 6%. This is up from 3.1% at the beginning of the month.

How about hospitalization?

Number of coronavirus-positive patients as of Thursday Hospitalized throughout the state It was 1,708. Last week’s numbers increased by 28%, albeit significantly lower than at many other times during the pandemic.

The weekly rate of increase in hospitalization is accelerating. Previously, the weekly increase across the state was 19%.

In LA County, the latest number of coronavirus-positive cases was 401, an increase of 35% from a week ago. The previous weekly increase was 20%.

However, many of these patients are not necessarily hospitalized with COVID-19. On Tuesday, LA County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Garry said that most people hospitalized with a positive coronavirus test in the county’s public hospital system were there for other reasons, such as a heart attack or stroke. I did. It will be judged as positive at the time of admission.

However, the increase in hospitalization is “important to remind many people that being infected with COVID-19 poses a serious risk,” Feller said.

And death?

Deaths from COVID-19 are stable, averaging about 38 per day across the state. According to the data Edited by the Times.

Death is an indicator of the delay in the spread of the coronavirus and often does not increase until a few weeks after the area begins to record an increase in infection. However, authorities are optimistic that widespread administration of vaccines and treatment availability will be diminished and deaths may increase.

“Our hope is that daily mortality will remain low as more people take advantage of the protection that continues to be provided by vaccination and booster immunization,” Feller said.