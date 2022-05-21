Nearly 200 cases of hepatitis in children reach as parents urged to monitor signs





The number of cases of hepatitis in children reached nearly 200 as the health boss urged parents to keep an eye on their symptoms. The latest figures from the UK Heath Security Agency (UKHSA), which examined data up to May 16, show that the total number of cases in the UK has increased to 197. Of these, 11 young people have had liver transplants. However, no one has died in the UK. Studies continue to suggest an association with adenovirus. This is a common virus that usually causes mild illnesses such as stomach upsets and colds. Adenovirus was found in 116 of the 197 cases. read more:Measles “epidemic” warning after reduced vaccine intake-symptoms parents should be aware of Experts further state that SARS-CoV-2 was detected in 15% of patients in the United Kingdom, with available results reflecting tests at or before admission. There is no evidence of a link to the Covid vaccine. The majority of affected children are under the age of five and are too young to receive a jab. In addition, further investigation found no evidence linking dog owners to cases of hepatitis in children. Health officials say that standard hygiene measures, such as covering the nose and mouth when coughing or sneezing, washing hands thoroughly, and ensuring that children wash their hands properly, are many common, including adenovirus. It is essential to reduce the spread of common infectious diseases. Dr. RenuBindra, Senior Medical Advisor at UKHSA, said: parents We know that children are very unlikely to develop hepatitis. However, keep an eye on the signs of hepatitis, especially jaundice, make sure your white eyes are yellowish, and continue to be careful to contact your doctor if you have any concerns. “Our research continues to suggest an association with adenovirus infection, but research continues to reveal the exact reason for the increase in cases.” Symptoms of hepatitis are: Yellowing of the white areas of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

Dark urine

Light gray feces (poop)

Itchy skin

Pain in muscles and joints

high temperature

Mood and illness

Always unusually tired

Decreased appetite

Tummy pain

