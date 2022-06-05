Health
Two US monkeypox strains suggest possible undetected spread – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports
New York (AP) —A recent genetic analysis of monkeypox cases suggests that there are two different strains in the United States, health officials said Friday.
Many cases in the United States were caused by the same strains as recent cases in Europe, but some samples show different strains, federal health officials said. Each strain was seen in a US case last year before a recent international outbreak was confirmed.
To determine how long monkeypox circulates in the United States and elsewhere, more patients need to be analyzed, says Jennifer McQuiston of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“I think it’s possible that the monkeypox case previously placed under radar was in the United States, but not so much,” she told reporters on Friday. However, she added that “community-level infections may have occurred” in parts of the United States where the virus has not yet been identified.
The CDC states that it is trying to step up its efforts to detect infectious diseases, and more cases may be reported.
Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said the findings mean that the outbreak is likely to be difficult to contain.
It is not clear how long and where the infection has occurred. Some infections may be misdiagnosed as other infections.
“We really don’t know how many cases there are,” Rasmussen said.
Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa where people are infected by bites from rodents and small animals. It is usually difficult to spread to people.
But last month, incidents began to occur in Europe and the United States. Many (but not all) people infected with the virus travel abroad and are being investigated by health authorities in more and more countries.
As of Friday, the United States has identified at least 20 cases in 11 states. Hundreds of other cases have been found in other countries, many of which are clearly associated with sexual activity. Two recent rave In Europe.
So far, most of the cases reported outside Africa have been men having sex with men, but health officials have emphasized that anyone can develop monkeypox. According to officials, one heterosexual woman is one of the US cases under investigation.
The disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body.
So far, no deaths from monkeypox have been reported in the United States or Europe. But things could change if more vulnerable people, such as very young children and people with weakened immunity, begin to get infected, Rasmussen said.
She raised another concern. Even if the outbreak among people is contained, the virus can settle in the rodent population of the United States — either through pets or unwelcome rodents at home.
“That’s not out of the question,” Rasmussen said.
Also on Friday, the CDC released an analysis of 17 of the first reported US cases. The average age was 40, and everyone except one recognized that they were men having sex with men. According to the report, 14 people traveled abroad to 11 countries.
Copyright 2022 AP communication. all rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sources
2/ https://wsvn.com/news/us-world/2-monkeypox-strains-in-us-suggest-possible-undetected-spread/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Apple’s AR/VR headset may include video content created by Hollywood directors June 6, 2022
- Imran, Bushra, the Farah troika have won billions: PML-N June 6, 2022
- iOS 16 Wish List: All iPhone Features You Want to See at WWDC June 6, 2022
- Chinese media has been scrutinized for downplaying the deadly Sichuan earthquake June 6, 2022
- MOTHER GRACE premieres at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this summer June 6, 2022