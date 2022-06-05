Two US monkeypox strains suggest possible undetected spread – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

New York (AP) —A recent genetic analysis of monkeypox cases suggests that there are two different strains in the United States, health officials said Friday.

Many cases in the United States were caused by the same strains as recent cases in Europe, but some samples show different strains, federal health officials said. Each strain was seen in a US case last year before a recent international outbreak was confirmed.

To determine how long monkeypox circulates in the United States and elsewhere, more patients need to be analyzed, says Jennifer McQuiston of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I think it’s possible that the monkeypox case previously placed under radar was in the United States, but not so much,” she told reporters on Friday. However, she added that “community-level infections may have occurred” in parts of the United States where the virus has not yet been identified.

The CDC states that it is trying to step up its efforts to detect infectious diseases, and more cases may be reported.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan, said the findings mean that the outbreak is likely to be difficult to contain.

It is not clear how long and where the infection has occurred. Some infections may be misdiagnosed as other infections.

“We really don’t know how many cases there are,” Rasmussen said.

Monkeypox is endemic in parts of Africa where people are infected by bites from rodents and small animals. It is usually difficult to spread to people.

But last month, incidents began to occur in Europe and the United States. Many (but not all) people infected with the virus travel abroad and are being investigated by health authorities in more and more countries.

As of Friday, the United States has identified at least 20 cases in 11 states. Hundreds of other cases have been found in other countries, many of which are clearly associated with sexual activity. Two recent rave In Europe.

So far, most of the cases reported outside Africa have been men having sex with men, but health officials have emphasized that anyone can develop monkeypox. According to officials, one heterosexual woman is one of the US cases under investigation.

The disease usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash on the face and body.

So far, no deaths from monkeypox have been reported in the United States or Europe. But things could change if more vulnerable people, such as very young children and people with weakened immunity, begin to get infected, Rasmussen said.

She raised another concern. Even if the outbreak among people is contained, the virus can settle in the rodent population of the United States — either through pets or unwelcome rodents at home.

“That’s not out of the question,” Rasmussen said.

Also on Friday, the CDC released an analysis of 17 of the first reported US cases. The average age was 40, and everyone except one recognized that they were men having sex with men. According to the report, 14 people traveled abroad to 11 countries.

