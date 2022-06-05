Health
Severe Covid Cases’Most likely to occur in highly contaminated areas’ | Coronavirus
People infected with Covid-19 are more likely to suffer from severe symptoms after prolonged exposure to air pollution.
According to one study, people living in areas with high levels of air pollutants Nitrogen dioxide After catching Covid, he was more likely to enter the intensive care unit (ICU) and need a ventilator.
Burning fossil fuels releases nitrogen dioxide into the atmosphere, and the gas is known to have a detrimental effect on human lungs. In particular, the endothelial cells that form the thin membrane that lines the heart and blood vessels are damaged, which blocks the transfer of oxygen from the inhaled breath to the human blood.
“Our results show a positive link between long-term nitrogen dioxide exposure and Covid-19 mortality and Covid-19 incidence,” said Universitätsmedizin Berlin, a large teaching hospital. A team of German researchers led by Susanne Koch of the United States said.
Scientists have previously linked Covid to air pollution, but few studies have focused on the underlying health of people affected by the disease, especially in severe cases.
Koch and her team used air pollution data to calculate average levels of nitrogen dioxide in each county in Germany. The highest was in Frankfurt and the lowest was in Suhl, a small county in Thuringia, where the group was submitted to Euro Anesthesia, the annual meeting of the European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care in Milan last week. Clarified in the report.
The group also examined data on the number of Covid patients who needed ICU treatment and mechanical ventilation in a German hospital during the month of 2020. These numbers have been adjusted for other factors such as existing health.
After analyzing the results, the team reported that on average 28 ICU beds and 19 ventilators were required for Covid patients in each of the 10 counties with the lowest long-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide. These numbers contrasted with an average of 144 ICU beds and 102 ventilators required in the 10 counties with the highest long-term exposure.
Research has worrisome implications. In England 75% of urban areas in 2019 had illegal levels of air pollutionEmphasizes the fact that the UK Government has made little progress on the legal obligations that should have been fulfilled in 2010. During the blockade, nitrogen was temporarily reduced in some areas. However, in many towns and cities, traffic and pollution have returned to past levels.
Air pollution, according to the Royal College of Physicians Causes premature deaths equivalent to 40,000 people annually, And changes associated with cancer, asthma, stroke and heart disease, diabetes, obesity and dementia. There is now increasing evidence that Covid needs to be added to this list.
Researchers admitted that the German study did not prove a causal link between air pollution and serious Covid. However, they suggested a plausible causal relationship that could explain the relationship between serious Covids and atmospheric nitrogen dioxide levels.
Coronavirus is known to bind to the Ace-2 receptor when it invades cells after infecting humans. This receptor has many important roles, one of which is to help the body regulate the levels of angiotensin II, a protein that increases inflammation. In other words, Ace-2 helps to brake inflammation.
However, when Covid binds to Ace-2, these brakes will be removed. Air pollution is also known to cause the release of similar controls for angiotensin II. Therefore, the team argued that the combination of Covid and long-term air pollution exposure increased the need for more severe inflammation, more severe Covid, and ICU and mechanical ventilation.
“Exposure to surrounding air pollution can contribute to a variety of other conditions, including heart attacks, strokes, asthma, lung cancer, and continues to harm health after the Covid-19 pandemic. Probably, “Koch added. “To improve air quality, there is an urgent need for renewable energy, clean transportation and a transition to sustainable agriculture. Reducing emissions not only helps limit the climate crisis. Will improve the health and quality of life of people around the world. “
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jun/04/severe-covid-cases-more-likely-in-highly-polluted-areas
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Apple’s AR/VR headset may include video content created by Hollywood directors June 6, 2022
- Imran, Bushra, the Farah troika have won billions: PML-N June 6, 2022
- iOS 16 Wish List: All iPhone Features You Want to See at WWDC June 6, 2022
- Chinese media has been scrutinized for downplaying the deadly Sichuan earthquake June 6, 2022
- MOTHER GRACE premieres at the Hollywood Fringe Festival this summer June 6, 2022