Severe Covid Cases’Most likely to occur in highly contaminated areas’ | Coronavirus

People infected with Covid-19 are more likely to suffer from severe symptoms after prolonged exposure to air pollution.

According to one study, people living in areas with high levels of air pollutants Nitrogen dioxide After catching Covid, he was more likely to enter the intensive care unit (ICU) and need a ventilator.

Burning fossil fuels releases nitrogen dioxide into the atmosphere, and the gas is known to have a detrimental effect on human lungs. In particular, the endothelial cells that form the thin membrane that lines the heart and blood vessels are damaged, which blocks the transfer of oxygen from the inhaled breath to the human blood.

“Our results show a positive link between long-term nitrogen dioxide exposure and Covid-19 mortality and Covid-19 incidence,” said Universitätsmedizin Berlin, a large teaching hospital. A team of German researchers led by Susanne Koch of the United States said.

Scientists have previously linked Covid to air pollution, but few studies have focused on the underlying health of people affected by the disease, especially in severe cases.

Koch and her team used air pollution data to calculate average levels of nitrogen dioxide in each county in Germany. The highest was in Frankfurt and the lowest was in Suhl, a small county in Thuringia, where the group was submitted to Euro Anesthesia, the annual meeting of the European Society of Anesthesiology and Intensive Care in Milan last week. Clarified in the report.

The group also examined data on the number of Covid patients who needed ICU treatment and mechanical ventilation in a German hospital during the month of 2020. These numbers have been adjusted for other factors such as existing health.

After analyzing the results, the team reported that on average 28 ICU beds and 19 ventilators were required for Covid patients in each of the 10 counties with the lowest long-term exposure to nitrogen dioxide. These numbers contrasted with an average of 144 ICU beds and 102 ventilators required in the 10 counties with the highest long-term exposure.

Seventy-five percent of UK cities had illegal levels of air pollution in 2019. Photo: Alex_Ishchenko / Getty Images / iStockphoto

Research has worrisome implications. In England 75% of urban areas in 2019 had illegal levels of air pollutionEmphasizes the fact that the UK Government has made little progress on the legal obligations that should have been fulfilled in 2010. During the blockade, nitrogen was temporarily reduced in some areas. However, in many towns and cities, traffic and pollution have returned to past levels.

Air pollution, according to the Royal College of Physicians Causes premature deaths equivalent to 40,000 people annually, And changes associated with cancer, asthma, stroke and heart disease, diabetes, obesity and dementia. There is now increasing evidence that Covid needs to be added to this list.

Researchers admitted that the German study did not prove a causal link between air pollution and serious Covid. However, they suggested a plausible causal relationship that could explain the relationship between serious Covids and atmospheric nitrogen dioxide levels.

Coronavirus is known to bind to the Ace-2 receptor when it invades cells after infecting humans. This receptor has many important roles, one of which is to help the body regulate the levels of angiotensin II, a protein that increases inflammation. In other words, Ace-2 helps to brake inflammation.

However, when Covid binds to Ace-2, these brakes will be removed. Air pollution is also known to cause the release of similar controls for angiotensin II. Therefore, the team argued that the combination of Covid and long-term air pollution exposure increased the need for more severe inflammation, more severe Covid, and ICU and mechanical ventilation.

“Exposure to surrounding air pollution can contribute to a variety of other conditions, including heart attacks, strokes, asthma, lung cancer, and continues to harm health after the Covid-19 pandemic. Probably, “Koch added. “To improve air quality, there is an urgent need for renewable energy, clean transportation and a transition to sustainable agriculture. Reducing emissions not only helps limit the climate crisis. Will improve the health and quality of life of people around the world. “