Risk of Type 1 Diabetes Increases with Adolescent BMI

sauce: Zucker I, et al. 1263-P. Place of presentation: American Diabetes Association Science Session; June 3-7, 2022. New Orleans (hybrid meeting).

Twig has not reported disclosure of relevant financial information.





New Orleans — Risk of developing adolescence Type 1 diabetes According to data presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions and published at the same time, it increased with increasing BMI. Diabetology. "There was a previous report on the association between obesity and type 1 diabetes in previous cohorts, primarily including children." Gilad Twig, MD, PhDHe told Healio, a resident of internal medicine at the Sheva Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel. "I was a little surprised that this association persisted in perfectly healthy adolescents, except for abnormal weight, and there were no obvious risk factors. Type 1 diabetes.. "



Source: Adobe Stock



Twig et al. Conducted a retrospective cohort study of adolescents aged 16 to 19 years who underwent a medical examination before military recruitment in Israel from January 1996 to December 2016. Data from participants were linked to the Israeli National Diabetes Log. BMI was calculated using height and weight measured at baseline. Participants were placed in age-gender-matched percentiles based on CDC criteria. Participants in the 85th to 94th percentiles of BMI were considered overweight and obesity was defined as the 95th percentile and above. The study included 834,050 men and 592,312 women. With a median follow-up of 11.2 years, there were 777 cases of type 1 diabetes during 15,819,750 person-years, with an incidence of 4.9 per 100,000 person-years. The risk of type 1 diabetes gradually increased as BMI increased. In multivariate analysis, BMI 75-84 percentiles (adjusted HR = 1.41; 95% CI, 1.11-1.78), overweight (aHR = 1.54; 95% CI, 1.23-1.94) and obesity (aHR = 2.05) Adolescents; 95% CI, 1.58-2.66) had an increased risk of type 1 diabetes compared to the 5th to 49th percentiles of BMI. “For obese adolescents, the risk of type 1 diabetes has almost doubled,” Twig said. “It is important to remember that in our study we grouped all obese people into groups, regardless of the severity of obesity. Therefore, for more severely obese adolescents, type 1 diabetes. The actual risk of developing obesity can be even higher. “ For every 5 units of BMI increase, the risk of developing type 1 diabetes increases by 35% (aHR = 1.35; 95% CI, 1.24-1.47), and for every 1 standard deviation increase in BMI, type 1 diabetes develops. The risk has increased. 25% (aHR = 1.25; 95% CI, 1.17-1.32). Twig said future studies are planned to identify more risk factors for the development of type 1 diabetes in the same cohort. “In particular, we plan to better identify the characteristics of adolescents whose overweight may play a more emphasized role in the development of type 1 diabetes,” Twig said. reference: Zucker I, et al. Diabetology.. 2022; doi: 10.1007 / s00125-022-05722-5.

