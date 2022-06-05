Health
Very important: WHO lists five precautions to prevent human-to-human monkeypox transmission
With more than 780 cases of monkeypox detected in 27 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has decided to take immediate action to stop the spread of the virus. “And this is very important because we have access to public health tools for early detection,” WHO officials added that it is very important to stop the spread in non-epidemic countries. I did. WHO is trying to stop the spread of the virus.
Watch the video:
In the dialogue, WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove said there was a need to raise awareness of what monkeypox is and what it is not. And monitoring needs to be strengthened.
“Especially in countries where monkeypox is found, we have ministries, governments and national clinics to recognize what monkeypox is and to ensure that people with suspected monkeypox receive appropriate clinical treatment. Must be installed. “
I want to stop the communication from person to person. This can be done in non-epidemic countries. And this is very important. We are in a situation where we can identify early using public health tools. She said about case separation, supported separation cases, community discussions and community views, and community involvement to be part of the solution.
She also added that she wanted to protect frontline workers as well. Anyone taking samples to test or take care of an individual wants to make sure they have the correct information and that they have the correct personal protective equipment. ..
“There are antivirals and vaccines, but they need to be used properly in a fair way.”
“Finally, inclusive is a deeper understanding of what monkeypox is, so a large global conference to discuss R & D and research, from epidemiology to diagnosis, treatment and vaccines. Will be held, “she added.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
