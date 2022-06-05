WHO: 780 cases of monkeypox

Credit: AIXabay / CC0 public domain



The World Health Organization said on Sunday that 780 cases of monkeypox confirmed in the laboratory were reported from 27 non-epidemic countries, while maintaining a moderate global risk level.

WHO said the 780 figures for cases from May 13 to Thursday were probably underestimated due to limited epidemiology and laboratory information.

“Other countries are likely to identify cases and spread the virus further,” the United Nations Health Agency added.

Few hospitalizations have been reported, except that the patient has been quarantined.

WHO has listed the non-epidemic countries reporting the most cases as the United Kingdom (207), Spain (156), Portugal (138), Canada (58), and Germany (57).

Cases have been reported in Argentina, Australia, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Europe and North America.

One case of monkeypox in a non-epidemic country is considered an outbreak.

“Some countries have reported that new-generation cases no longer appear only among known contacts of previously identified cases, and the undetected circulation of the virus overlooks the chain of infection. It suggests that it is, “WHO said.

“Current risk is Human health And for The general public If the virus takes advantage of the opportunity to establish itself as a widespread human pathogen in non-epidemic countries, public health risks remain low. “

“WHO rates risk as moderate at the global level, given that this is the first time that many monkeypox cases and clusters have been reported simultaneously in non-endemic and endemic countries.”

In the case of atypical

Most of the cases reported so far Sexual health Or other medical services, mainly involving men who have sex with men, WHO said.

According to the tissue, many cases did not show the classic clinical picture of monkeypox. Some have stated that acne appears before symptoms such as fever and that there are lesions at various stages of development. Both are atypical.

WHO stated that there were no outbreak-related deaths in non-endemic countries, but cases and deaths from endemic areas continue to be reported.

WHO has listed Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Congo Brazzaville, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Gabon, Côte d’Ivoire, as well as the unique states of Ghana that have only been identified in animals.

The first seven countries in these countries reported 66 deaths in the first five months of 2022.

Last week, WHO convened virtually more than 500 experts and more than 2,000 participants to discuss monkeypox knowledge gaps and research priorities.

Experts emphasized the need for clinical research to better understand the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments, and called for faster research on disease epidemiology and infection.

