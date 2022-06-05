Long COVIDs are common, but it’s not yet clear how to handle them

Two years after the first COVID-19 patient issued a warning that symptoms could last for months, it is clear that this phenomenon is common, but medical professionals still have the causes and treatments that cause it. I don’t know much about how.

A Research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Looking at the 353,000 COVID-19 survivors, one in four people over the age of 65 and one in five adults under the age of 65 have new health conditions that may be associated with seizures with the virus. It turned out that it was onset.

However, there is not much data on why some people are suffering from symptoms months after most COVID-19 patients recover, or when they expect to feel better.

Diagnose what has become known as Long COVID Dr. Thomas Campbell, a professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and Chief Clinical Research Officer at UC Health, said this is primarily a process that eliminates everything else that can cause symptoms in patients. ..

The most common reasons patients seek care at UC Health’s long COVID clinics are fatigue and respiratory symptoms such as persistent cough and shortness of breath. There are many possible causes for all symptoms.

“It’s not black and white at all,” Campbell said.

It is not surprising that people who are sick enough to be treated in the intensive care unit will have prolonged symptoms from both the condition itself and the life-saving measures such as spending time on a ventilator. Other viruses can also cause long-term symptoms in people with mild illness, but this phenomenon is more common with COVID-19. It is also unusual to see so many different symptoms.

According to Campbell, women are more likely to have long COVIDs, but they may reflect the differences between those seeking care. Data from the UK Studies in the United States and the United Kingdom disagree on whether risk increases with age or peaks between the ages of 50 and 69, but the same gender differences were found. The UK data did not include people living in nursing homes, so it is possible that some people were underestimated. Over 70 people were affected.

For now, treatment focuses on addressing specific symptoms, such as giving patients medications to relieve coughs and gradually increasing physical fitness and endurance through physiotherapy, Campbell said. I’m guessing. Most patients begin to feel better in three to four months, but he said that those who were in poor health before being infected with the virus or who became severely ill with the virus could take longer. Said.

There is still a process of drug trial and error, but there seems to be increasing evidence of a process that raises people’s levels of activity very slowly, said Todd, director of the National Jewish Health Exercise and Performance Breathing Center in Denver. Dr. Olin said. It’s annoying to those who are accustomed to more intense exercise, but overdoing it seems to wipe out much of the patient’s progress, he said.

According to Campbell, the National Institutes of Health recently launched a study called RECOVER to understand why some people develop long-term COVID symptoms and others do not. If you have COVID-19 and would like to participate, you can send an email to [email protected]

“To effectively treat a long COVID, you need to understand it,” he said. “Otherwise, it’s just a guess.”

One or more causes?

Olin said he and his colleagues observed three common types of long COVID patients. A person whose heart rate spikes irregularly and even a small amount of activity makes him crazy. And a person who has a “brain fog”.

There are many other post-COVID symptoms, he said, which tend to drive people to seek care.

It’s too early to know if they are the three symptoms of a single disorder or if they are separate syndromes with different underlying causes, Olin said.

CDC researchers 26 conditions It affects the heart, lungs, kidneys, blood vessels, digestive system, brain and muscular system.The risk of almost all conditions Those who had COVID-19 are higherThe likelihood of developing a new respiratory condition was particularly high.

Doctors may have been more scrutinizing other problems in patients infected with COVID-19, or some people had symptoms before they were infected with the virus and were later diagnosed.

Some researchers believe that long COVIDs may be due to a poor immune response, while others have a fragment of the virus lurking somewhere in the body. We believe that we may be maintaining a chronic inflammatory condition. Some believe that both may be correct, while others think that they may be addressing yet another underlying problem.

National Jewish researcher We also found that in patients who reported excessive fatigue, the cells appeared to be poorly using the available energy. It’s an interesting finding, as they usually only see the pattern in people with certain rare diseases, but it’s premature to say that it’s causing long COVIDs, Olin said.

“It’s a really preliminary signal,” he said.

Vaccines are useful — but how much?

A Studying Looking at People Treated by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs People who were vaccinated and experienced breakthrough infections were found to still be at increased risk of multiple health conditions compared to those who did not have COVID-19.

they were Better than unvaccinated Before they got sick, the risk of post-COVID symptoms was reduced by about 15% — less protection than previous studies suggested that vaccinated people might expect.

Similar to the CDC’s efforts, VA studies could impact results as they were conducted before Omicron took over and before booster shots became widespread.

Dr. Zizad Al-Aly, Head of Research and Development at the VA St. Louis Healthcare System, is quite surprised that vaccinated people were not completely protected because injections were developed to prevent severe illness and death. I said it wasn’t the case. Asking for a vaccine to prevent another syndrome is like expecting someone who has trained for years as a sprinter to excel in a marathon.

“They weren’t designed to protect us from long COVIDs,” he said.

In some conditions, the benefits were more important. Vaccinated people were about half as likely to develop blood coagulation disorders as unvaccinated people, and the chances of severe lung problems were significantly lower, Al-Aly said. The reasons for the different levels of protection are not entirely clear, but may reflect that vaccinated people are less likely to develop severe COVID-19 with lung damage or abnormal coagulation. There is sex.

“It may be a carry-over effect,” he said.

Not everyone is convinced that the benefits are so modest. Other studies estimate that vaccination enhances protection against long-term COVID and reduces risk by 50% to 60%. People receiving treatment through the Department of Veterans Affairs clinics are not the same as the general public, he said.

“VA is primarily a male population, not necessarily representative,” he said.

There is still not enough data to know if reinfection poses the same long COVID risk as the first attack of the virus, but Al-Aly is modest, even with protection from previous infections. He said he thinks it turns out to be. .. If that’s correct, he said, almost everyone will eventually get infected, and some will get the virus multiple times, which will cause major problems.

Other than being vaccinated, the only way to prevent long COVID at this point is to not get infected with the virus in the first place. The virus is with us for the foreseeable future, so it won’t be a viable plan for most people, Al-Aly said.

He says the country needs a strategy to prevent long COVIDs, whether or not it is a vaccine specially designed to prevent those symptoms or treatments that can significantly reduce odds. rice field.

“It’s very difficult to keep avoiding,” he said.

