Monkeypox summarizes the stigma of other illnesses

PAtgen has a way to shed light on the darker sides of society. SARS-CoV-2 certainly does it with Covid-19, and the monkeypox virus does it again.

Pathogens do not discriminate like humans — they do not have the inherent ability to identify race, sexual orientation, religion, or nationality. This is not to say that their effects are equal between different populations. Pathogens take advantage of individual vulnerabilities, exposures, and behaviors. They are also hijacking the structural inequality embedded in society.

Monkeypox is not new.The first known human case has occurred Over 50 years ago In the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Since then, there have been minor outbreaks in the United States, but mainly related to many countries in West Africa and Central Africa. In 2003..

advertisement

In May, the first simultaneous cases occurred in many countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain and Canada. When I was writing this At least 700 It has been confirmed all over the world. The majority of early cases occurred among gay, bisexual, and other men who had sex with men. European authorities are investigating Incidents related to men’s saunas and gay festivals.

In reality, monkeypox is depicted in a stigmatized way.Emphasis is placed on same-sex sexual activity Sometimes fragrant.. So far, it is unclear whether the virus is transmitted via semen.Even if monkeypox was not transmitted by sexual activity, it could still be established Sexual and social networks People make close skin-to-skin contact. But words that confuse monkeypox with sexuality blame the male community for having sex with men, and like Matthew Cabana, “keep people away from medical services, hinder efforts to identify cases, and are ineffective. Encourage disciplinary action “with the risk. UNAIDS Deputy Secretary-General, Recently mentioned..

advertisement

The stigma also has a racial side.First Western Report on the Outbreak of Widely Used Monkeypox Stock image For people with dark skin who have a visible rash on their bodies Rebuked.. This false feature accuses Africans of outbreaks of illnesses that occur primarily between Europeans and North Americans, and in the process, falsehoods about who is at risk in the current outbreak. Create information.

Very quickly, the outbreak of monkeypox also reflects the current state of global health inequalities that give Western voice and privilege to life. Clinicians in North America and Europe can learn from their African colleagues who have the most direct knowledge and experience in diagnosing and treating monkeypox.African researchers Countless Related journal article It may shape an understanding of the current outbreak. However, a systematic barrier to scholarly publishing means that many voices in countries where monkeypox is endemic could never participate in the discourse. The current knowledge gap on monkeypox reflects the long history of lowering the priority of African researchers and conducting research on the Global North and Global South.

It is ironic, but quite predictable, that monkeypox will become a global priority now that people in the North and Global South are suffering from this disease. High-income countries have access to vaccination or post-exposure prophylaxis with immunoglobulins.Biden administration after the first US case of monkeypox was reported Purchased $ 119 million worth of smallpox vaccine, Approved for use against monkeypox.European countries are considering Stockpile of antiviral drugs..These targeted therapies Not widely availableHowever, if the Covid-19 pandemic provides some insight, we will not rush to distribute them to African countries where monkeypox is endemic.

The world seems to be repeating the historical script of perpetuating the disgrace and structural inequality that has plagued the response to other outbreaks. For example, HIV has been repeatedly portrayed as a disease of gay men and Africans, and Covid-19’s early portrayals focused on Asians. Since the 2013-2016 Ebola epidemic, the disease has receded as an important international priority, despite the fact that it has continued to outbreak recently. Two months ago In the Democratic Republic of the Congo.Finally, when Global North is about to “advance” from the Covid-19 pandemic, the development of a seriously imbalanced vaccine has just left. 17% of fully vaccinated AfricansCompared to 75% of other continents.

As a gay man and doctor of global health, I know there is a way to start flipping through this script. In the early stages of development, it is essential to avoid simple headlines and non-representative images, being careful to convey the limits of knowledge. However, there is still a need for clear and targeted public health information for the male community to have sex with men, especially when we enter. Pride season.. This can be achieved without a mixture of sexuality and illness, and the queer community can lead the way in coordinating and expanding health messages through social media and this summer’s community festival. We have a long history of rallying over public health emergencies that affect our community.

Monkeypox also represents an opportunity to explore some of the larger global health paradigms, such as where voice and life are prioritized and for whom resources are mobilized.

While the threat of pathogens, old and new, is very real for everyone on the planet, global health security challenges still feel like America and Europe First. Regional or global collective resource allocation provides better security for all of us. This applies not only to monkeypox, but also to the following diseases that spread from animals to humans. We make deliberate policy choices to ignore the disease until it reaches Global North until the global health community actually takes cooperative action.

Pathogens remain here, but the main cause of the outbreak, that is, who is perceived to be infected, who is actually infected, and who is treated, depends on the human response to the pathogen. We must choose to learn from our mistakes, as monkeypox and other outbreaks will certainly continue.

Vinay Kampalath is a pediatric emergency physician, global health expert, and associate fellow at the Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics at the University of Pennsylvania.