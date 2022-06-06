With the right molecular signal, anti-cancer drugs work for all patients

Sascha Roth was in his late 30s and felt good. Then she noticed her bleeding when using the bathroom. She went to see a gastroenterologist who was diagnosed with rectal cancer. Her doctor recalled that she was “as shocked as I was.”

A friend who had colon cancer claimed that Ross would meet her surgeon at the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. That led her to become her patient number. One is a study that is a prominent example of the importance of efforts to test antineoplastic agents in the early stages of the disease.

As part of the study, Ross received GSK’s anticancer drug Jemperi. Her treatment reduced her cancer until it was no longer detected. This is what doctors call a complete reaction. The same was done for the other 13 participants in the clinical trial, all with locally advanced rectal cancer, like Ross. So far, all of them have escaped radiation, chemotherapy, and disfiguring surgery, often with rectal removal.

The results are unprecedented and far exceed what the investigators expected.

“It’s really worth noting that this is the first time I’ve learned that solid tumor oncology has a 100% complete response and has completely omitted the usual standard of care,” said Memorial Sloan Kettering and Research. Solid oncology oncology by one of the doctors who designed it.

Sasharos Courtesy Sasharos

The results of the study were presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology’s annual meeting on Sunday and were presented at the same time. Published in The New England Journal of Medicine..

All patients in this study had a rare genetic feature of the tumor, known as mismatch repair deficiency. This means that cells cannot repair DNA errors. This is a process that can lead to cancer. Eight of the twelve patients listed in the New England Journal papers, including Ross, suffered from Lynch Syndrome, a genetic condition that causes mismatch repair and is at a much higher risk of colon cancer. Ross believes that condition may be the reason why her father developed a brain tumor that killed him.

Immunotherapeutic agents such as Jemperli and Merck’s Keytruda may be effective against such cancers because all these changes in DNA make it easier for the immune system to learn to recognize and attack tumors. I am.

This research approach is based on a previous study by Diaz, who pioneered the development of Keytruda, and treats patients with mismatch repair deficiencies. In May 2017, the Food and Drug Administration granted Keytruda rapid approval for the treatment of patients whose tumors have spread beyond their original location and tested positive for mismatch repair deficiency.





It’s a historic moment, and the FDA has approved for the first time the use of drugs to treat cancer based entirely on genetic differences, regardless of where the cancer originated in the body. This meant that doctors would treat the tumor as a mismatched repair-deficient cancer rather than a rectal cancer, breast cancer, or colon cancer.

However, Diaz was looking for a way to test a moving keytruda or such drug (known as a checkpoint inhibitor) in patients whose cancer has not spread. In late 2017, he joined Memorial Sloan Kettering as Head of Solid Tumor Research and had his first meeting with Andrea Celsec, who is now co-director of the Center for Young-onset Colorectal Cancer and Gastrointestinal Cancer in Memorial Sloan Kettering. rice field.

“Our patients know that once they have cancer, even the lucky ones who survive will live with it forever,” Cercek told STAT. “They live with some toxicity and aftereffects of treatment.”

At that first meeting, Cercek remembers telling Diaz that he wanted to study immunotherapy for mismatch repair patients. She wanted them to spare no radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery. More than that, she found that these patients appeared to be in worse condition with chemotherapy than others. “Write it,” he told her to design her trial.

Diaz said he shopped for research at a pharmaceutical company, but wasn’t interested until he talked to executives at a small biotechnology company called Thesaro, Ronnie Moulder, and Mary Lynn Rajsku.

Mismatch repair flaws may have seemed curious to pharmaceutical companies like Merck. It was major indications such as melanoma and lung cancer that made drugs like Keytruda one of the world’s bestsellers.

However, Mulder has a history of finding small niches of medicines that allow it to compete with much larger companies. Thesaro funded the research. Later, it was purchased by GSK, who was interested in another drug developed by the company. When Jemperli was approved, it was the seventh such immunotherapeutic drug known as a PD-1 inhibitor.

It was effective enough for patients in the Memorial Sloan Kettering study, including Roth. Initially, when Celsek registered her on trial, Ross expected to move to the New York area for her radiation and chemotherapy following her treatment. She had surgery to move her ovaries to protect her from radiation. However, her cancer became undetectable, and Memorial Sloan Kettering’s doctor decided to change her study so that she did not require radiation, chemotherapy, or surgery. Treatment with immunotherapy alone was sufficient for just 6 months.

External experts say the study is still too small to change the way patients with mismatch repair deficiencies are treated. “These results are very optimistic, but such an approach cannot yet replace our current therapeutic approach,” said an oncologist at the Rheinberger Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of North Carolina. Hannah K. Sanov writes in an editorial in the New England Journal with a study.

One concern is that no tumors have returned so far, but they have. Perhaps eliminating chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery is a step too far. However, Diaz points out that all these treatments have serious drawbacks.

“In my opinion, it’s not appropriate to get these kinds of reactions and still consider standard of care or radiation therapy,” Cercek said. She agrees that longer follow-up is needed, but also states that it is very unlikely that 14 complete responses will be obtained in a row. Radiation therapy and surgery are options even if the patient’s cancer has recurred.

HeshamAbdullah, GSK’s Global Head of Oncology Development, said in a statement that the company “plans to further expand clinical trials with this neoadjuvant setting.”

Cercek said he was impressed to see the patients recover and to see many of them in essentially the same health as when they were diagnosed.

“Nothing is more rewarding than this,” she said.