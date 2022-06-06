DC Health studying the first potential case of monkeypox





DC Health said on Sunday that it may have found the first positive monkeypox case in the district.

DC Health said on Sunday that it may have found the first positive monkeypox case in the district. A local health agency sent a sample of Ortopox to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further testing. Monkeypox is a virus of the Ortopox family. The sample is from a district resident who reported a recent trip to Europe. The patient is isolated and poses no risk to the residents of the district, officials said. In the news release on Sunday.. No additional cases have been identified. If the sample returns positive, it will be added to the list of 25 confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States. The virus is usually contained in West African countries, but its current outbreak is concentrated in Europe. In May, the United Kingdom began reporting cases of monkeypox, as in many countries in Western Europe. By the end of May, more than 200 cases were reported in countries that are not normally associated with the virus, according to the World Health Organization. DC first issued a health notice for healthcare providers on May 26, outlining the symptoms of the virus and treatment protocols. Symptoms include headache, myalgia, flu-like symptoms or fever, rash or lesions. The virus can spread through close contact or contact with infected substances such as bedding. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like WTOP Facebook Follow WTOP twitter When Instagram Engage in conversations about this article and others. Sign up to get the latest news and daily headlines to your email inbox here.. © 2022 WTOP. all rights reserved. This website is not intended for users within the European Economic Area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wtop.com/dc/2022/06/dc-health-studying-first-potential-case-of-monkeypox/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos