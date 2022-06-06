Malaria-like symptoms can be a sign of monkeypox – virologist

A professor of medical virology and microbiology at Maiduguri University School of Medicine, Mary Serin Baba, will talk to EMMANUE LOJO about the symptoms, causes, management, and ways to control the development of monkeypox.

what How can you explain monkeypox?

Monkeypox is smallpox and looks like measles. The rash there is called a patchy papular rash. It begins like measles, then enters the next stage of the vesicular stage, then the pustular stage, and then develops into a very thick scab on the skin. It is called monkeypox, which is caused by smallpox, chickenpox, etc. Pox is pox. The way it is communicated distinguishes it.

Monkeypox occurred in 1958. The first case was reported when there was monkeypox. Therefore, note that monkeys are not really the major carrier, as they were first detected in monkeys, even though they were sent by monkeys, even though they are called monkeypox. It is called monkeypox because the first case was detected in monkeys and studies on monkeys were conducted, but it does not mean that monkeys are the only carriers of the virus.

Where did it come from?

It is endemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Nigeria and Sierra Leone. Discovered in 1958, mainly in West Africa.

What are the signs and symptoms?

It’s like malaria. How malaria is associated with fever, headache, general weakness, and fatigue. It starts with symptoms like malaria and flu, and after a few days, more specific symptoms appear. The person begins to develop a rash. The rash begins like a patchy papular measles rash. Then it begins to develop vesicles and then pus. At that stage, you will have a scab, a hard scab on your skin.

Symptoms may last 2-4 weeks. This depends on the immune system of the infected person. In general, it is not expected to be fatal. It is a self-limiting illness. It comes naturally and heals, but 1 in 10 people may die, but the current mortality rate is 3-6 percent. It can be fatal, but not as bad as COVID. One person can die in 10 cases.

What is the cause of monkeypox?

COVID is caused by RNA virus, whereas poxvirus, which is a DNA virus, is the cause. Viruses cannot have both DNA and RNA like all other organisms. Therefore, the virus can only be RNA or DNA, much like a human must be male or female. This DNA virus belongs to the Poxvirus family. It belongs to the same family as smallpox, chickenpox and cowpox.

Who is vulnerable to infection?

Both animals and humans are vulnerable. It is a zoonotic disease and can be transmitted between animals. First detected in monkeys. The primary reservoir is a rat. Mice are really involved – different species of mice and rodents. It can be transmitted from rat-bite fever, blood, body fluids, and tissues of infected animals. These can be sources of human infection. Also, like COVID, it can be transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets. It also comes into direct contact with people who have scabs or pus on their bodies. When pus from a scab comes into contact with another person’s body, it is usually transmitted when the skin of the new contact is broken, but not if the skin is not broken.

Sometimes you can see broken skin, sometimes you can’t. Transmission of the infection only in situations where the infected vesicles and pus come into direct contact with torn areas of the skin or other media that may enter body fluids.

Can pets be the mediator of the infection?o?

yes. Currently, the established natural animal reservoir is not yet known. Therefore, animals and pets can be vectors. Dogs, cats, etc. Currently, this outbreak can make sick animals suspects, and animal handlers need to handle the situation well. They need to make sure that they are disinfected with personal protective equipment, face masks, constant hand wash, and alcohol-based disinfectants. In addition, materials used to treat animals can be a source of infection to human handlers.

What are the major differences and similarities between monkeypox and COVID-19?

As I said earlier, monkeypox is caused by the DNA virus. DNA viruses are not as ruthless as RNA viruses. COVID is caused by the RNA virus. For COVID, no animal storage host for the virus has been established. In the case of monkeypox, it is known that rodents, monkeys and many other animals are involved. In most cases, monkeypox is self-limiting. The case fatality rate of monkeypox is lower than that of COVID. In the case of COVID, there may be no rash, but in the case of monkeypox, the main symptom is a rash, which develops into a dry scab. COVID may not be transmitted through the bathing of a vector or infected person. COVID can’t withstand very high temperatures either, but pox can. It is a DNA virus.

How does it affect the body and special organs?

There may be complications, but the real problem is with the skin. That is the main complication of monkeypox. It is usually on the skin. Unlike COVID, which causes dyspnea, it does not show any form of dyspnea. It is primarily a skin infection. Complications may be based on bacteria. Pox weakens immunity and can lead to other bacterial infections. A weakened immune system can lead to many other infections.

Are there any risk factors associated with monkeypox?

The main risk factor is the handling of animals, especially in this current outbreak. Animal bites and scratches should also be avoided. At this point, you should also be careful when attending a sick person. The person may only be infected with the virus. In general, handling animals, especially sick animals, is a major risk factor to avoid.

How are you diagnosed?

The diagnosis is almost the same as the diagnosis of COVID. In the case of COVID, since it is an RNA virus, a sample is taken from the mouth or nose, but in the case of monkeypox, vesicles are taken or the scab is rubbed and a polymerase chain reaction test is performed. PCR is the best test for monkeypox.

How can you handle it?

So far, there is no cure. When Edward Jenner discovered vaccination in 1798, his first thing he did was to use cowpox extracts from cattle and expose them near the human nostrils. It was used to vaccinate people against smallpox. If someone has a smallpox vaccine, it gives 85 percent protection against monkeypox. Currently, there are bacterial smallpox-based vaccines for monkeypox. I don’t know if the new vaccine we are talking about has yet arrived in Africa. Not even some developed countries have it. So for now, let the illness have a natural flow. When it comes, it will be healed. There is no established drug for that. Antibiotics can be taken to control what is called a secondary bacterial infection.

How can I manage it for an infected person?

First of all, the person needs to be isolated, as we are with COVID. While a person is in quarantine, antibiotics should be given to control secondary infections and support with plenty of fluids. To maintain hydration, a person needs to consume plenty of water, juice, water, etc.

How can I prevent it?

For prevention, avoid contact with animals, especially sick animals. Avoid bathing sick animals and sick people, especially those who care for hospital patients and health care workers. Healthcare professionals need to be aware of the mode of infection and use appropriate personal protective equipment when caring for the patient, especially during this outbreak. They have to be careful. Second, people identified as monkeypox patients should be quarantined as in the case of COVID. Everyone needs to maintain good hygiene habits.

Will there be scars on my skin after recovery?

There may be scars, but there are creams that can be used to completely wipe out the scars.

Is the infection once in a lifetime, or is it possible for a person who has recovered to be infected again?

can’t believe it. What I know in virology is that when a person is naturally infected and vaccinated, the vaccine induces immunity. Unless it is a virus, the person will be protected for the rest of his life. When a person becomes infected and recovers, he or she is protected for life and also from other viruses in the same family, such as cowpox, chickenpox, and smallpox. This is because there is a kind of mutual protection within the family.

Copyright PUNCH.

all rights reserved. This material and other digital content on this website may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written permission of PUNCH.

contact: [email protected]