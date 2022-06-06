Can Obesity Surgery Reduce the Risk of Developing Cancer?





Studies have found that obese adults who can lose weight with obesity surgery can reduce the risk of developing cancer and associated death. Obesity is a known risk factor for developing cancer and many other illnesses. The International Cancer Research Institute describes 13 types of cancer as obesity-related cancers such as endometrial cancer, postmenopausal breast cancer, colon, liver, pancreas, ovary, and thyroid cancer. The study, published by JAMA, is associated with a 32% lower risk of developing cancer and a 48% lower risk of cancer-related death compared to adults who have not undergone surgery. Obesity surgery is currently the most effective treatment obesity. “Patients can lose 20-40% of their weight after surgery, and weight loss can last for decades. The striking finding of this study is that the greater the weight loss, the more cancer It shows that the risk is lower, “said the lead author. Ali Aminian, director of the Bariatric and Metabolic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic. The study included more than 30,000 Cleveland Clinic patients. A group of 5,053 obese adult patients who underwent obesity surgery was collated with a control group of 25,265 patients who did not undergo obesity surgery. Ten years later, 2.9% of patients in the obesity surgery group and 4.9% of patients in the non-surgery group developed obesity-related cancers. Ten years later, 0.8% of patients in the surgery group and 1.4% of patients in the non-surgery group died of cancer. These findings indicate that obesity surgery is associated with a 48 percent lower risk of cancer death. The studies provide the best possible evidence of the value of intentional weight loss to reduce cancer risk and mortality, the researchers said.

Read | A rapid obesity epidemic from Europe to India Many studies have shown the health benefits of weight loss or weight loss surgery in obese patients, such as controlling type 2 diabetes and reducing the risk of developing liver disease and serious cardiac complications in patients with fatty liver. ..

