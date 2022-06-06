Health
Women receive 3D-printed ears made from their cells on their first transplant – WSB-TV Channel 2
Queens, NY — A 20-year-old woman born with a deformed ear on her first transplant recently received a new one built from her living cells and 3D printed in the lab.
According to Thursday, New York-based Cornell University startup 3D Bio Therapeutics manufactured the ear as a mirror replica of the woman’s other ear. news release Announced successful transplantation in March.
Dr. Anthony Atala, director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, called medical progress a “big milestone.” NBC News report.
“The ears are hand-embedded. We are currently using printers that help automate important processes in the field,” Atala told the network.
according to Cornell Chronicle, “A breakthrough in bioengineering” has the potential to ultimately improve the lives of about 1,500 US children born each year with microtia, a congenital ear malformation. In addition, biomedical wonders “may ultimately lead to tissue transplantation, reconstructive and regenerative treatments to treat other conditions and trauma, and even bioproduction of entire organs,” the newspaper said. I reported.
Meanwhile, the new ear continues to regenerate cartilage tissue, giving it a natural ear texture and appearance. The company said..
“That’s definitely a big deal,” said Adam Feinberg, a professor of biomedical engineering and materials science and engineering at Carnegie Mellon University. New York Times..
Feinberg, which is not affiliated with 3D Bio, is a co-founder of Fluid Form, a regenerative medicine company that also uses 3D printing, the newspaper reported.
“This shows that this technology is” when “instead of” if “,” he added.
3DBio has not released the technical details of 11 clinical trials due to its own problems, but has confirmed that federal regulatory agencies have reviewed the trial design and set strict manufacturing standards. .. Times reported..
read A more detailed description of the clinical trial, potential applications for its success, and other recent advances in 3D printed transplantation technology. At the Times.
Details of 3DBio Therapeutics Via Chronicle..
© 2022 CoxMediaGroup
Sources
2/ https://www.wsbtv.com/news/trending/woman-receives-3-d-printed-ear-made-her-own-cells-first-of-its-kind-transplant/CRJ7QAJHDFGMFNM5L6PFUPTFVQ/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- How mice wearing backpacks with microphones train to rescue earthquake survivors June 6, 2022
- Let’s take a closer look at who’s ahead in the US Open final qualifier June 6, 2022
- West Hollywood holds its own Pride Parade for the first time as thousands line Santa Monica Boulevard June 6, 2022
- Google Doodle pays tribute to Angelo Moriondo, the inventor of the espresso machine June 6, 2022
- Del Toro finds new life under former client Andrew Roberts – WWD June 6, 2022