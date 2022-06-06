Health
Nova Scotia’s craft brewing industry has a bubbling outlook
For years, Nova Scotia’s craft breweries have heard that the market is saturated with too many breweries. Adding the COVID-19 pandemic probably spelled out fate.
Brian Titus, chairman of Halifax-based Garrison Brewing and chairman of the Nova Scotia Craft Beer Association, said:
“It’s called: they’re wrong. Rumors of saturation and the end of local craft brewing are highly exaggerated.”
Two years after the pandemic, Titus said only three breweries have been closed in recent years. These closures were offset by the opening of three breweries, which Titus called “really noteworthy.”
According to association statistics, the state has about 70 craft beer breweries and employs about 1,150 people.
Nova Scotia craft beer sales through NSLC were up 11.3% to $ 6.7 million, according to the latest quarterly results.
“I think an industry like this that can survive a pandemic of more than two years is a pretty good sign of a strong industry,” Titus said.
Pandemic redefined what the brewery does
He said the pandemic forced the brewery to consider how to do business and make major changes. For some, this included establishing an online shop, providing home delivery, and diversifying the product line to include options other than beer.
But Titus said some others have made great strides to grow their business.
Halifax’s Good Robot Brewing recently announced that it will move its brewing business from its Robie Street home to a location that allows for increased production in Elmsdale.
In part, the purpose is to bring their beer to other states. The new facility will also offer contract brewing to produce beer for other breweries.
Lindsey Davidson, Marketing Manager for Good Robots, said:
The Elmsdale site also has a beer garden and retail space. The company’s Lobby Street location will continue to be used for beer brewing, leaving space for retail stores and tap rooms.
It’s a significant change in fate since the pandemic occurred, The company had to dismiss most of its staff..
Currently, Good Robot employs about 60 people, more than before the pandemic.
Davidson was a longtime customer before he recently started working for the company.
“They have made some really impressive leap, keep things moving, keep hiring people, and they’re growing at a crazy rate,” she said. “We are always hiring new people.”
Tasket Falls Brewing shares some of its elements. When the pandemic broke out, they had to fire a lot of staff and shift to online ordering and delivery, said owner Melanie Sweeney.
She said each blockade was tighter than last time.
Mr Sweeney said the business was particularly in a pinch when authorities were telling residents to stay close to their homes.
“I definitely felt that people weren’t coming to get retail, even from the 15-minute neighborhood community as before,” she said.
Tusket Falls opened a taproom last September on Gottingen Street in Halifax, far from its home in southwestern Nova Scotia.
“We have found a great space. [hunkered] I decided to stay calm, go straight, do my best, do my best, do my best to make it work, “Sweeney said.
She said the company has always undergone major changes in its operations — and this is no exception. When opened in December 2017, they built a building and purchased brewing equipment that far exceeded immediate production needs.
After two years of pandemic regulation, people in the craft beer industry are optimistic and bright.
“We are all looking forward to talking, [this] It will be the best summer for our industry in quite a few years. “
