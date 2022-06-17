The CDC will downgrade the Worcester-infested COVID to “low” as new cases decrease.





WORCESTER — After a slight rise in the week of June 5, the recorded average of new COVID-19 cases in the city has dropped significantly in the past week, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been infected with the community in Worcester County. The level has been downgraded to “Low”. “” On Friday, the Worcester Public Health Service’s COVID-19 dashboard was updated with a seven-day average of 19.7 new coronavirus cases in the city, well below the 57.6 daily cases recorded from the previous week. In the last 7 days, 138 new cases have been reported in the city since the pandemic began, for a total of 58,933 cases. The positive rate for the last two weeks was recorded at 4.43% on Friday. Hospitalization surges The number of inpatients has increased since June 5, and the number of people admitted to Worcester’s healthcare system has increased by two from the previous week. In addition, five are in the intensive care unit bed and three patients are declining. The CDC also downgraded the community infection level in Worcester County to “low” this week. No COVID deaths were reported this week, with a total of 538 COVID-19 deaths in Worcester. The city reported that 63% of the population was fully vaccinated and 74% were vaccinated at least once. Of the fully vaccinated population, 50% receive at least one booster dose. The city has recorded 170 initial doses in the past week, with 218 fully vaccinated and 410 boosted. Concentrations of COVID-19 detected in Greater Worcester wastewater recorded on Monday were well above those previously recorded by June, but were recorded earlier this month in Tuesday’s records. It was the same concentration as the number of concentrations. On Friday, the US Food and Drug Administration approves the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use in 6-month-old young children, with an extended approval vote by the CDC’s vaccine advisor scheduled for Saturday.

