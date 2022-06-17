Health
New blood test can measure COVID-19 immunity – The Hill
A story that can be understood at a glance
- Researchers have come up with a new way to test COVID-19 immunity, a blood test that checks a person’s T cell response to the virus.
- T cells produced to fight the virus are a better long-term indicator of immunity because they can stay in the body much longer than antibodies.
- This test may help researchers better understand who is likely to receive a breakthrough COVID-19 case.
Researchers have developed a new type of blood test to check for potential COVID-19 immunity.
How the test works is explained in a study published this week. Nature biotechnology..
When a virus invades by infection or vaccination, the body does two things. One is to make antibodies as part of humoral immunity, and the other is to activate a type of white blood cell called a T cell that acts to block the virus. According to Ernesto Guccione, a professor of oncology and pharmacology at the Tissue Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai, one of the lead authors of the study, invading cells “becomes too serious.”
Our country is in a historic battle with the corona virus.Add you a changing America Facebook Also twitter Feed to keep track of the news.
“If still [someone] As long as you have strong secondary immunity, you will be infected. These people get rid of the virus within a few days or a week and then continue to live, “Guccione said.
Unlike antibodies that can leave the body after infection, T cells can remain in the body for years, providing a better long-term sign of immunity.
This test, called dqTACT, requires a mixture of a small blood sample and a peptide derived from the COVID-19 virus (essentially a chain of proteins). Once mixed, researchers will check for a T cell response after 24 hours.
Researchers believe that this test can help better predict the risk of breakthrough infections and how often people with immunodeficiency should be vaccinated against the virus.
Researchers are in the process of conducting large-scale clinical trials over the next few months before applying for approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Guccine told Changing America.
Published June 17, 2022
