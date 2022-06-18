Bird flu kills baby raccoons in a park near Burbank.First time in Northwest | Northwest

The first confirmed case of bird flu in mammals in Washington was detected in a baby raccoon in Sakajavia Historical State Park in Pasco, Washington.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, this is the first case of bird flu identified in a North American raccoon.

The agency warns pet owners that dogs and cats do not clean or interact with sick or dead birds or other wildlife.

Earlier this month, four raccoon kits with bird flu were found in a park at the confluence of the Snake and Columbia rivers, according to Fish and Wildlife. One was tested to confirm the illness.

Two of the kits were dead and the other two were clearly ill and euthanized.

Bird flu was detected in baby geese in Tri-Cities, central Washington in May.

Visitors to Sacagawea Park found dead goose rings and goose babies walking in a circle, having seizures, and sitting still to bring people closer.

After that, reports of an increase in geese with bird flu continued throughout the Tri-Cities region. Mallards, ducks and crows in Richland. Seagulls in Sacagawea Park. Connell’s Sandhill Crane.

To date, Benton and Franklin counties are not included in the 10 counties of Washington State that originated in backyard poultry herds. However, the herds in Spokane and Yakima counties were positive.

In particular, disease gossling continues to be reported, but authorities have received fewer reports than initially, said Staci Lehman of the Department of Fish and Wildlife in Washington.

Bird flu, or bird flu, is highly contagious among birds. It spreads to surfaces contaminated with saliva, feces, and the soles of shoes.

Mammalian bird flu

Bird flu has previously been detected in red foxes and squirrels in North America. Elsewhere in the world, it is infected with Asian pigs, German cats, and Thai dogs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the avian influenza virus evolves, it can infect other mammals.

However, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife does not currently anticipate that the epidemic of bird flu will have a significant impact on wildlife in the state.

People need to monitor it in a flock of chickens and ducks in the backyard.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza HPAI, a strain of avian influenza, is generally fatal to birds. However, low-pathogenic avian influenza (LPAI) strains may show no signs of illness or mild signs such as wavy feathers or decreased spawning.

One sick bird in the flock should be reported to the veterinarian. If more than one bird dies or has an unusual illness, you will be asked to call the state sick bird hotline 800-606-3056.

There is no cure for this illness.

Bird flu is not easy to transmit from birds to humans, but it can be transmitted in some cases.

One case was reported in the United States this spring. Those who handled infected poultry tested positive for the avian influenza virus.

Anyone who sees wild birds or mammals that appear to be infected or dead should contact Fishand Wildlife.

Diseased or dead wild birds should be reported on the Washington State Fish and Wildlife Service website.seek wdfw.wa.gov To “report wildlife observations” to find the correct format.

Avoiding bird flu

Fish and Wildlife recommends common sense precautions to reduce the risk of developing or spreading bird flu and wildlife diseases.