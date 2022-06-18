Central District Health CDH: COVID number indicates floor, not ceiling





The CDC has moved Ada County to areas of high levels of infection, but according to Dr. Ted Eppary, actual numbers may be higher than reported.

BOISE, Idaho — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Now define Ada County as a high-infection area. This means that masks are recommended for everyone indoors. However, I don’t know if I checked it Central District Health (CDH) website For guidance. On May 20, the CDH Board resolved to remove all masking guidance from the website. As of Friday, the CDC defines three of the four CDH counties as highly infected areas (Ada, Elmore, and Valley). “Central District Health should be strengthened as a community voice to warn people about these things,” said Dr. Ted Eppary, a former CDH Medical Association member. “They need to be the gateway to education-appropriate, professional, and respectful education-and let the public handle the information, but before it reaches the public’s perception. Should not be blocked. “ The lack of guidance in the region is related to Dr. Eppary, as the number of cases of COVID-19 across the state is increasing and positive rates and hospitalization tests are being conducted. Some of these numbers may be underreported, according to Dr. Eppary. The growing popularity of home-based COVID tests means that many positive cases can be reported without notification to the local health district. “It’s the floor, not the ceiling, but it’s still a data point to watch out for,” said Dr. Eppary. “I’m worried. I’m nervous about the fact that we’re sitting on a potential sixth surge.” Due to the inherent underreporting, Dr. Epiperly is most interested in wastewater viral load data. Since the beginning of May, the amount of wastewater virus in Boise has been steadily increasing. The Idaho Ministry of Health (IDHW) has been tracking vaccination rates since the start of the pandemic. IDHW number It shows that 55.2% of Aidaho people over the age of 5 received their major series of shots. The number of Idaho that also received booster shots will be reduced to 45%. According to Dr. Eppary, social behavior is one of the best tools to prevent the spread of the virus in the face of low vaccination rates. The CDC recommends that Ada, Elmore, and Valley counties mask up for the time being, but Dr. Eppary understands that many choose not to follow the recommendations. Still, he asks people to assess the current situation before making a decision. “There may be loved ones and their families who may be at greater risk than we are aware of,” Dr. Epiperly said. “That’s where I think we need to enhance the conversation. It’s not about us as individuals, but about others.” The CDH does not provide any mask recommendations, but would like to alert people to pay attention for the holiday weekend. “We recommend screening yourself using home tests before attending community activities or meetings,” said Heidi Hopkins, CDH Infectious Disease Management Program Manager. Facts not to be afraid: Details coronavirus See the latest updates YouTube playlist:

