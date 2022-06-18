Infant vaccination against polio challenged JFK, officials

Placeholder while the article action is loaded

The United States was moving forward as highly effective vaccines countered deadly viruses. Of course, not only the virus disappeared, but millions of unvaccinated infants remained vulnerable to its catastrophic effects. That year was 1961, and the virus was polio. Six years after Jonas Salk’s announced vaccine was approved, cases of the disease plummeted after significant success in vaccination.

Still, scattered outbreaks continued, especially in poor urban areas. More than half of the U.S. population has been vaccinated, and President John F. Kennedy was particularly concerned that 4.8 million children (mostly under the age of five) had not yet been vaccinated. ..

At a press conference in April 1961, Kennedy said, “This spring and summer, a new initiative to provide vaccination to all Americans, especially young people, is a heartfelt support for all American parents. I hope you will receive it. “

Although many parents have accepted the vaccine, the country’s experience with polio has shown the challenge of immunizing the youngest children. This is a recurring challenge in today’s coronavirus pandemic.

After more than two years of pandemic, Food and Drug Administration Approved vaccine for children under 5 years On Friday, shots will be available next week. However, according to a report released last month by the Kaiser Family Foundation, only one in five parents will immunize their infants as soon as possible. According to the report, children aged 5 to 11 were eligible for vaccination in November, but only 4 out of 10 parents said their children in that age group were vaccinated. did.

However, unlike the coronavirus, polio has hit the children the most. As a result, Kennedy and public health officials were particularly concerned about the immunization gap between children.

Since the first polio epidemic in the United States in 1894, parents have relied on vaccines because of the pile of stories of paralysis and death anxiety in their children. Volunteering for David Oshinsky’s “Polio: The Story of America.” Experiment was considered a privilege. In the parental consent form, Osinski said the standard phrase “give permission” was changed to “request here.”

However, although the school acted as a “safety net” and later helped administer large doses of vaccines, the acceptance of infants and preschoolers was delayed, said James Colgrove, a professor of social medicine at Columbia University. I am.

Prior to 1955, children between the ages of 5 and 9 were at greatest risk of getting polio, according to Elena Connis, author of Vaccine States: Changes in the Relationship with Immunity in the United States. However, by the end of the decade, cases of paralysis had been concentrated in children under the age of five.

This was especially noticeable among the poor families in the city. For example, when polio broke out in Providence, Rhode Island in 1960, epidemiologists found that cases were almost entirely confined to children in the poorest parts of the city, journalism at the University of California, Berkeley. Professor Conis writes.

She said the main reason for the disparity with the polio vaccine was that children’s visits moved from public clinics to private pediatrician clinics, which are “an increasingly middle-class territory.” .. The soak vaccine required three injections and booster immunization. This meant multiple trips to the doctor.

Kennedy sought to fill the vaccine gap with the 1962 Immunization Support Act. The law provided the state with funding to implement a herd immunity program for polio, diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough. It has also established a leading role for the federal government in coordinating immunization policies. This is especially important and controversial during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The modern vaccination and social story begins with Kennedy’s suggestion,” writes Conis.

The federal government has also launched a public health campaign. One of them, “Baby and Earners,” was intended to vaccinate babies and men at risk, although not as vulnerable as children. (Franklin D. Roosevelt, who was paralyzed from the waist down after being diagnosed with polio at the age of 39, was the most famous case.)

A few months after Kennedy’s press conference, the government licensed Albert Sabin’s oral polio vaccine. The relatively easy administration of oral doses has ushered in a new vaccination campaign, according to Colgrove. In “Sabin Sundays,” millions of children and adults have appeared in churches and schools for free doses, often delivered in sugar cubes. A federal public health campaign featured Welby, a cartoon bee that encourages children to “drink a free polio vaccine.”

Thanks to the widespread use of vaccines, it was in 1979 that the United States was declared polio-free.

Polio vaccine changed the epidemiology of the disease in a pattern that followed other diseases when the vaccine became available — mainly focusing cases in poor urban areas with low vaccination rates. Connis writes that just a few years after the first measles vaccine first hit the market in 1963, new outbreaks were concentrated in low-income urban areas with low vaccination rates.

Also, in the 1960s, there was a new vaccine hesitation among middle-class parents. Many were influenced by the social movements of the time. According to Connis, they began to question the need for immunization, especially for diseases such as measles.

The continued outbreak of preventable illness has prompted a shift from persuasion to coercion when it comes to children.

In 1968, half of the states needed immunity to enter school. “It’s difficult to reach one preschool child in a slam, but launching a campaign to achieve a very high level of immunity in kindergarten children, and relatively high school first and second graders. It should be easy, “said an official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. , According to “Vaccine Nation”.

In 1977, the federal government provided funding to help the state implement compulsory immune programs, such as monitoring progress and auditing student records. As a result, according to Colgrove, schools had mandatory immune requirements by 1981 in all states.

Corgrove said the lessons learned from the country’s experience with polio and other infectious diseases are that the most effective way to ensure that youngest children are vaccinated is to vaccinate before going to school. Said to request.

But whether that lesson applies to covid is an open question. Children are not as seriously affected as adults. According to a Kaiser report released last month, the coronavirus vaccine is being developed and deployed at record speeds, with more than half of parents with children under the age of five having sufficient safety and efficacy. He states that he does not have the information.