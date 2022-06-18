The combination of vaccination and previous infection provides more immunity than either alone

When we are exposed to a pathogen such as a virus, the immune system identifies it as a foreign intruder and launches an attack. This ultimately results in the formation of antibodies that can neutralize the invading pathogen the next time it is encountered.

that is Complex process.. Our immune system forms B cells (which make antibodies), specialist T cells (which help or kill infected cells), and memory cells to prepare for future attacks from the same pathogen.

Pathogens that cause this process can be introduced by natural infection or vaccination. Of course, two and a half years after Covid-19, we know that neither of these forms of immunity is absolutely certain. Both previous infections and vaccinations provide some immunity for some time, but many people catch Covid-19 after being previously infected, vaccinated, or both.

So which is “better”, the immunity that results from the infection or the vaccine? Or is the combination of both the best? Let’s take a look.

Vaccine, innate immunity

Vaccination exposes the immune system to some of the pathogens, allowing them to form antibodies and memory cells without the risk of infection. The COVID vaccine It works in a slightly different way, but all expose our immune system to the SARS-CoV-2 peplomer. It is the protein that covers the viral particles and is essential for infecting our cells.

The immune response after vaccination is specific to the portion of the virus contained in the vaccine. During infection, our body makes antibodies against different areas of the virus, but not all of these antibodies are equally useful. Current Covid vaccines contain peplomer. this is, Surface protein The most protective.

Many viruses have a mechanism to “avoid” Immune systemIt delays the identification of pathogens and regulates how immune cells react. SARS-CoV-2 No exceptionsIn theory, it can weaken the immune response produced by the infection.

Vaccines are designed to stimulate a very strong immune response. Most vaccines have “Adjuvant– Basically, an additional ingredient to help the immune system form a strong response to peaplomers.

A Recent research People who were vaccinated with SARS-CoV-2 were found to have 17-fold higher antibody levels to peplomers than those who were naturally infected. The same study also showed that antibodies from vaccination were excellent at preventing viral entry into cells.

another study Antibodies from the vaccine have been shown to target more regions of peplomer than those formed against infection.

Long-term data on post-vaccination infection rates are still available. Photo courtesy of: Prakash Singh / AFP

But our immunity to pathogens is not limited to antibodies.effective T cell response Is the key Removes SARS-CoV-2 from the body and prevents severe illness.

Looking at infected and vaccinated T cells, there are some subtle differences. Both produce the same amount of memory T cells, Previously infected In SARS-CoV-2, there are more “Th1” T cells. Th1 cells specialize in recognizing viruses in our cells and inducing antiviral responses.

Since different types of T cells are needed to fight viral infections, it is currently unclear whether this Th1 cell bias seen in natural infections actually enhances protection against reinfection.

Measuring the immune response in the form of antibodies and T cells provides a lot of important information, but when comparing the infection rates of people with immunity to infection and vaccination, which form is the future infection? You can see if it is more defensive against.

A Scope of research They followed people over several months and found that previously infected patients were about 5-20 times more likely to be infected with Covid-19 than unvaccinated, previously uninfected patients. Reported low.

Long-term data on post-vaccination infection rates are still available, as vaccination only became widely available in mid-2021.However Early research We show that immunization from vaccination and infection provides similar protection against SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Hybrid immunity

As more people are vaccinated and the virus is still circulating, many are developing “hybrid immunity” against SARS-CoV-2. This is the immunity formed from both vaccination and infection.

There are only a handful of studies on this so far, but the current consensus is that hybrid immunity is more defensive than vaccination or infection alone. In one study Researcher found People who received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and were infected with the virus were 58% less likely to re-infect than those with innate immunity alone. Patients with double-dose hybrid immunity had a 66% lower chance of reinfection.

1 A small study from India A hybrid of a single vaccine dose and innate infection has been shown to produce the highest antibody levels compared to one or two vaccines without infection, or innate immunity alone.

A Larger study Conducted in Israel in 2021, hybrid immunity was found to be more defensive than two vaccinations or innate immunity alone.

Limitations

Data are limited when using a specific population of patients, regardless of the researcher’s fault. Factors such as access to healthcare, available vaccines, and availability can vary from population to population and can affect outcomes. That is, it may not be applicable to all groups.

Immune responses, on the other hand, vary from individual to individual. Factors such as age and existing health are known to affect our immune system.Even something like Times of Day It can affect the immune response to the vaccine.

An important limitation is that many of these studies were done before Omicron. Highly mutated spike protein.. These changes make them less susceptible to vaccines (all based on the original Wuhan strain) or antibodies formed from previous infections.

Indeed, evidence suggests that there is a reinfection rate during the Omicron wave. Much higher Than during the waves driven by the previous variant. Therefore, subsequent studies may give very different results.

Immunology is a rapidly evolving field, and there are still many things we do not fully understand. However, I personally do not intend to look for “natural” infections to boost immunity to Covid-19. Risk of infection Much more than vaccination.

Grace C Roberts I am a researcher in virology at the University of Leeds. Lena Glazer I am a PhD candidate in Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedicine at Queen’s University Belfast.

This article first appeared conversation..