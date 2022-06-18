Men’s Health Week: Why Men Don’t Talk About Mental Health | Health





Men’s Health Week: Men are less likely to share a mental struggle with others for a variety of reasons, including conditioning, stereotypes, and sometimes the inability to express their feelings. In a society where men are not always expected to cry, complain, or become stronger, it is not surprising that many men do not seek help, even when suffering from mental health problems. (Read again: Men’s Health Week: Nutrition Tips All Men Should Follow to Stay Healthy). “Several studies have shown that men with typical gender-based traits are more likely to have mental health problems and are even less likely to seek help. Race, discrimination, Cultural stigma, gender is the most common reason men don’t. Reaching for help is a sign of weakness, “said Psychology, Mental Health and Psychology at Pallas JK Hospital in Udaipur. Said Dr. Rahul Taneja, a consultant at. Men feel they are seeking help with signs of weakness Many men consider asking for help a symbol of weakness, but if they know that there is a potential for mutualism and reciprocity, they are more likely to seek help. That means when they know they have the opportunity to return their favor. Men mainly try to fix things themselves at first. Men deal with mental health problems differently than women Dr. Rahul Taneja states that men are finding ways to deal with mental health problems in different ways, rather than expressing them. It manifests itself in the form of frustration, anger, impulsivity, or a variety of other different behaviors. Men can also indulge in exercise, games, gyms, or any kind of physical activity to cope with mental stress. Men may find it embarrassing to share their mental state due to stereotypes In our society, men are always considered to be strong men, and emotions and expressions of emotions are considered weak. Men don’t always know how to start sharing Dr. Taneja repeatedly says that when a man decides to express what he actually feels, he may not know how to do it. He wants to express that he is not judged by others to be vulnerable to society. Men are taught to hide their feelings and feelings “Men don’t consider strong emotional problems to be masculine, so they always try to hide them. As a result, men can refuse to get the help they need, which is horrifying in the end. It can turn into alcohol, smoke, or suicide. They can also be violent due to suppressed emotional distress, “concludes Dr. Rahul Taneja. Follow more stories above Facebook & twitter

