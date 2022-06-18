Researchers analyze long-term symptoms of COVID-19, pneumonia, flu





COVID-19 may not be the only respiratory infection that can subsequently cause chronic symptoms.

In July 2021, 9.4% of patients with COVID-19 sought treatment for symptoms that could indicate long COVID-19.According to a study published in Epic ResearchCOVID-19 may not be the only one Respiratory An infectious disease that can later cause chronic symptoms. The authors of the study examined long-term symptoms after three viral respiratory illnesses (COVID-19, influenza, and viral pneumonia). However, they also analyzed the symptoms reported prior to the acute episodes of those illnesses. “I felt that there was a particular group that had to see a doctor because of a particular symptom, so for these types of symptoms we were looking for, there is a general percentage of these consultations. The research author said, Jeff Tinkle, MD, Dean of the Department of Clinical Informatics at Epic. “It is not always associated with one of the diagnoses we were looking for: COVID, influenza, and other respiratory illnesses.” The sample population consists of the following three groups. Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 between January 1, 2020 and July 1, 2021

Patients diagnosed with non-COVID, non-influenza viral pneumonia between January 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019

Patients diagnosed with influenza between January 1, 2018 and July 1, 2019. Within these groups, the authors compared the proportion of new pre-infection and long-term post-infection symptoms. The former group consisted of patients seeking treatment for new long-term symptoms between 28 and 180 days prior to infection, while the latter group did not report specific long-term symptoms prior to infection. Included patients who sought that treatment. Same symptoms 28 to 180 days after infection. Following COVID-19 or viral pneumonia infection, an additional 3.7% of patients reported new long-term symptoms. Meanwhile, an additional 1.5% of patients infected with influenza reported new long-term symptoms. Patients with respiratory infections requiring hospitalization sought treatment at an overall higher rate compared to the total sample population. Of these patients, an additional 5.4% of patients with COVID-19, 6.4% of patients with influenza, and 5.2% of patients with other viral pneumonia sought treatment after infection. “The focus on understanding COVID-19 has increased awareness of the post-chronic viral symptoms of COVID-19 infection,” the authors say. “Patients with other respiratory infections and their doctors need to be aware of the potential for similar chronic symptoms and be prepared to treat them.” They also said that this study on long-term symptoms hopes to facilitate similar conversations on long-term symptoms of other respiratory infections. “General conversations about long COVIDs have received a lot of attention to the fact that COVIDs are pandemics,” said Eric Barkley, Epic’s data scientist. “Looking at this long classification of COVIDs, from this study, I think it deserves a broader conversation, not strictly limited to COVIDs, as this pattern is repeated for other infectious diseases. The authors also stated that due to the timing of the study, patients were not clearly stratified by vaccination status. This study has not yet been peer-reviewed.

