The CDC will give you guidance on what to do if you catch it.
Stop kissing. Please have sex with your clothes on. Or, even better, apply a sexy social distance and launch your webcam the next time you get off.
These are just a few of the myriad suggestions that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention thinks they have monkeypox and feel they have to throw away for those who want to continue having sex.
The CDC, the top federal public health agency, recently published several documents on how to safely knock boots in the light of an ongoing monkeypox outbreak. Includes some cases in Boston.. Documents available on the CDC website for those who are interested are:Monkeypox facts for sexually active people” When “Social gathering, safer sex, monkeypox.. “
It is the latter that investigates the problem of the CDC falling in love during the monkeypox era.
“Avoid kissing,” the CDC offers. “Masturbate together at a distance of at least 6 feet without touching each other.”
Even better, the agency writes, “having virtual sex without direct contact,” with a stroke of socially distant inspiration.
But if you’re detained and determined to have physical sexual intercourse, “think about having sex with your clothes on.”
If you decide to be further restrained, “Remember to wash your hands, fetish gear, sex toys, and other fabrics.”
The CDC says it is investigating whether the disease can be transmitted to sexually transmitted diseases, but the warning is not transmitted as a traditional sexually transmitted disease, but by skin-to-skin contact. It is along the line of how it spreads. You Know-As the CDC points out, the kind that happens when you have direct sex without clothes.
According to the CDC, monkeypox symptoms usually begin within two weeks of exposure to the virus and include pain and flu-like symptoms that can last for weeks.
Basically, the CDC says that if you have pain, you are still contagious until a new layer of skin grows on them.
If you have an unexplained rash or sore, contact your doctor and say, “Avoid sex or intimate relationships with someone until you are checked out by your healthcare provider.”
The first case of monkeypox in the United States occurred in Massachusetts, especially in the Western Hemisphere, at a time when authorities characterized it as a recent outbreak of the virus, which is usually very rare. There are currently a total of 7 bay statesAccording to the CDC, California and New York are 24 and 21, respectively, the fifth most common state.
In the CDC document, strict public health agencies also wondered if they should go to their favorite rave or sex club.
“Raves, parties, or clubs with minimal clothing, direct, personal, and often skin-to-skin contact are at risk,” the CDC writes. Other people. “
In addition, “Monkeypox is more likely to spread in confined spaces, such as back rooms, saunas, and sex clubs, where there is little or no clothing and intimate sexual contact occurs.”
