What is Long COVID?Symptoms, causes, diagnosis, treatment, and prevention





There is no special treatment for long COVID. Instead, the current approach is to deal with each symptom individually. For example, a person experiencing brain fog may be referred by a doctor for cognitive rehabilitation, similar to physical therapy for the brain. During rehabilitation, you may be taught how to improve your concentration and memory, and learn strategies to supplement your thinking problems, such as consciously marking your place of work when the phone rings. Heart, lungs, or Stomach Tubes, doctors may prescribe medicines. Researchers have pointed out that people with psychological problems due to long COVIDs may benefit from, for example, low-dose beta-blockers. People with long COVIDs can be treated by a general practitioner or individual specialist for the parts of the body that are affected by their condition. Cardiologist Because of heart problems. Another option is to visit a clinic that specializes in long-term COVID care. These long COVID clinics are open nationwide, many of which are affiliated with large community and academic hospitals.Patient Support Group Website Survivor corps We offer a long list of COVID clinics across the United States. Still, the ratio of clinics to those who work on symptoms is low, so many clinics have a waiting list for patients. Experts agree that more research is needed on long COVIDs to enable better care.To that end, President Biden Signed an executive order In April 2022, he directed federal coordinated research and treatment efforts. Above all, this order is based on a long COVID research study. Called RECOVERIt is underway at the National Institutes of Health.

