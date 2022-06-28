Global food supply-chain problems seek solutions – YubaNet









Global supply issues associated with the Ukrainian pandemic and war have highlighted yet another global vulnerability: food availability. International trade allows countries to alleviate domestic food shortages and gain access to larger markets, but supply shortages and global supply chains slowing or collapsing as they did during a pandemic. What happens then? A new study at the University of California, Davis reveals how the centrality of trade and the global wheat trade network affects food security. This study shows that many countries rely on trade to meet food demand. In addition, researchers suggest that turmoil in a few countries will affect the world, as global wheat trade is concentrated in only a handful of countries. The study, “Connected and Extracted: Understanding How the Centrality of the Global Wheat Supply Chain Affects Global Hunger Using a Network Approach” was published in the journal PLOS ONE in June. The authors of the study include Subhashni Raj, an assistant professor of urban planning at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, who was a postdoctoral fellow at UC Davis at the time the study was written. Catherine Brinkley, Associate Professor, Faculty of Human Ecology, University of California, Davis. John Ulimwengu, Senior Research Fellow, International Food Policy Research Institute. Current shortages of infant formula and concerns about global grain supply are currently at the forefront of global trade issues. “Edible grains such as wheat, corn and rice account for more than 50% of human calorie consumption and support global food security. The world against food shortages in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine’s grain regions. The fear is ringing a warning, “said Brinkley, co-author of the study. “For example, the war in Ukraine, coupled with supply chain problems, has contributed to rising grain prices and rising food prices globally, especially in the Global North and Global South, where countries rely on grain imports.” Raj added. This region includes developing countries in Asia, including Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Pacific Islands, and the Middle East. Having more land doesn’t mean more food In addition, researchers have found that having more farmland does not necessarily lead to higher levels of national nutrition. “Some people may expect that a lot of farmland will help alleviate hunger,” says Brinkley. “Nevertheless, the world’s agriculturally rich regions are often literal battlefields for managing resources.” According to researchers, food resources are often connected to the vast globalized food chain with little or no positive impact on the communities in which the chain began, and the country’s in the international food economy. We are undermining our people’s food security to take advantage of it. Low-capacity Global North countries dominate a significant share of their supply chain, given their purchasing power and location adjacent to important wheat trading hubs. “Looking at the world’s wheat trade, we also see the historical pattern of wealth accumulation through colonization and the slave trade. Many European countries with limited farmland have trade originating from the colonial past. It is at the heart of the world’s wheat supply chain, reflecting the agreement and trade patterns, “says Raj. Researchers have used international wheat trade data to restructure the world’s trade network and identify the most influential countries. They found that countries at the heart of the world’s grain trade account for more than half of the world’s wheat exports. Germany, Italy, France, Turkey, Russia, United States and Canada. This weakens the global wheat value chain, as shocks to one of these countries can spread around the world. “It’s a curse of operation in a food system where all the components, big and small, are connected,” Brinkley said. To correct the imbalanced structure of the trade network, researchers have called for more emphasis on the region and the regional food system. study:

Connect and Extract: Use a network approach to understand how the centrality of the global wheat supply chain affects global hunger: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0269891

study:

Connect and Extract: Use a network approach to understand how the centrality of the global wheat supply chain affects global hunger: https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0269891

