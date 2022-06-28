Cases of monkeypox in Chicago jump to 42, but it remains rare

There are 42 cases of monkeypox in Chicago, a top Chicago doctor said on Monday.

This is an increase from the 27 cases reported by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the entire state of Illinois.

Dr. Allison Arwadi shared the latest information with the Health Committee of the City Council.

“At this point, it’s rare, there are no deaths associated with it, and it doesn’t spread easily,” Arwady said.

Monkeypox is a viral disease It usually begins with flu-like symptoms and swollen lymph nodes and progresses to a rash on the face and body. The illness usually lasts 2-4 weeks. According to the CDC, monkeypox does not spread to people without symptoms.

According to Arwadi, the disease does not spread by accidental contact like COVID-19.

“This is a close relationship. From skin to skin. Touching someone’s rash or sore. You may share bedding and towels. Kiss, cough, sneeze,” she said.

The CDC reported 244 cases in the United States as of Monday, but it seems that not all new cases in Chicago have been added. The outbreak is the most severe in parts of Western Europe, but cases have been reported worldwide.

A long line of people seeking vaccination against monkeypox is waiting outside the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic in New York on June 23, 2022. (Hiram Duran / New York Times)

Most cases of monkeypox in Chicago are men who have sex with men, and this pattern was also seen in outbreaks in Europe, Arwady said.

“Most of this happens because it’s spread through close social networks,” she said.

Anyone who sees a new unexplained rash should see a doctor and avoid intimacy, Arwadi said.

The epidemic of monkeypox among men having sex with men is not typical of the disease and is characteristic of this year’s outbreak, Sharon, Head of Hospital Epidemiology and Infection Control and Prevention at the Cook County Health Department.・ Dr. Welbel said. Knowing where the disease is spreading allows for more intensive intervention, she said.

She said the surge in case numbers indicates that doctors and the general public are better at identifying and treating monkeypox.

“It’s a big increase from the last number I heard last week, but it’s not surprising,” Welbel said. Although the virus is not common in the United States, she added that it was first identified in 1958 and is more common in West Africa and Central Africa. Vaccines and antivirals used to treat smallpox and other similar viruses can be used to treat monkeypox, she said.

Monkeypox is also much less contagious than COVID-19 and is easier to avoid due to its visibility, Welbel said. The monkeypox rash grows larger, looks like a large acne, and often begins on the face, she told Tribune earlier. She said the rash could resemble herpes, chickenpox, and syphilis.

Epidemiologists have also confirmed that the monkeypox version that spreads in Illinois is less aggressive and has a very low mortality rate, Welbel said.

“Patients should not be afraid that this will be available in clinics and hospitals. We know how to isolate these patients,” she said.

Welbel added that as the disease becomes easier to identify, more cases will be seen around the world.

“I really don’t think people should be afraid,” she said.

