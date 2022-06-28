Summer meal program to continue in Montgomery County after the Keep Kids Fed Act signs the weekend





Clarksville, TennesseeCLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville parents in need of help will, after all, receive help feeding their children this summer. last week, USDA exemption program What was enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide free meals to all students was scheduled to expire at the end of this month. But Saturday morning, the Keep Kids Fed Act, sponsored by Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) and Senator John Boozman (R-Arkansas), was launched by President Joe Biden as a way to continue to serve meal programs. The law was signed. To the family throughout the rest of the summer. According to Kim Betton, a spokeswoman for USDA Food and Nutrition Services in the Southeastern Region, USDA’s children’s nutrition program was essential throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. “We know that next year will be an important transition for families and program operators, but USDA’s passion for serving children is still fully demonstrated and needs children. We will move forward together to ensure that we have a nutritious diet, “she said. “USDA has already made certain operational flexibility available to state agencies in the summer 2022 and 2022-23 school year child nutrition programs,” she added. Their own unique situation. Anthony Johnson, a spokesman for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, said CMCSS will continue to provide free meals to children under the age of 18 until Wednesday, July 27. On June 30th, “he said. How to get food According to Johnson, the weekly curbside pickup service will continue to be available at elementary schools in West Creek, St. Bethlehem, Liberty and Cumberland Heights from 9:30 am to 10 am Wednesday. “Family must follow the signs on each site and will not be serviced on days when the district office is closed,” he said. Johnson also said that USDA regulations do not allow food to be consumed on the premises. “Visitors can change weekly, so families need to be prepared to wait in line,” he said. “A limited amount of food is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizations and individuals may not receive food for other or multiple families. Only parents or legal guardians may receive it.” Johnson said parents may need to provide additional information if the child is absent to eat. “Traditional students (students attending summer school) are not eligible for a marginal meal because they have the opportunity to receive complimentary breakfast and lunch during summer school hours,” he said. Free and reduced meals Families who believe their child is eligible for a free or reduced meal for the next 2022-23 school year will be encouraged to apply for a free and reduced meal program. Applications will begin on Monday, July 18th. The application can be completed online. www.schoolcafe.comThe fastest and preferred method, or paper application, can be picked up at your child’s school after July 21st.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://clarksvillenow.com/local/summer-meals-program-to-continue-in-montgomery-county/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos