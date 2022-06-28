Health
High cholesterol, high blood pressure, risk of stroke
- Researchers report that two-thirds of people with acute ischemic stroke were unaware that they had undiagnosed risk factors such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
- Experts recommend that people schedule a health check that can determine if they have one of these risk factors.
- They also say that eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and not smoking can reduce the risk of stroke and other conditions.
stroke Is called a “silent killer,” and researchers in a new study conclude that ignorance is not bliss when it comes to stroke patients.
Most people with pre-symptomatic acute ischemic stroke had undetected health conditions at risk of stroke, Swiss researchers reported: European Neurological Society Conference 2022..
Their findings have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.
In their study, researchers looked at the health records of 4,354 stroke patients who had not previously been diagnosed with risk factors. They found that 67 percent of them had at least one major risk factor (UMRF) that had not been previously diagnosed with stroke.
The most common vascular UMRF was an imbalance in blood fat (61% of patients), such as high cholesterol and elevated triglyceride levels, followed by hypertension (23%). One in ten patients (10 percent) had atrial fibrillation. This is a condition that causes a fast, often irregular heartbeat. About 5% had diabetes.
Dr. Andre Lego. Principal Investigators and Researchers at Center Vaudois in Lausanne, Switzerland, say there is a “lack” of clinical information on the frequency, patient profile, and stroke mechanism of stroke patients with previously undiagnosed major vascular risk factors. Said.
“Our findings emphasize the importance of testing and treating blood fat imbalances such as high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, as well as blood pressure, and identify patients with atrial fibrillation and type 2 diabetes. We emphasize the importance of treating with blood pressure, “Rêgo said in a press release.
Health professionals told Healthline that risk factors for stroke are often unknown to people suffering from a stroke.
“Most strokes [patients] There is at least one risk factor, whether they are aware of it or not. ” Dr. Jeffrey Lanaud, He is a vascular surgeon in Manchester, Connecticut and is affiliated with The Vascular Experts.
Dr. Humayun Mirza, An interventional cardiologist at the Texas-based Memorial Hermann Medical Group estimated that “less than 25% of stroke patients are aware of previous risk factors.”
“The keyword here is” unknown “. This is because cardiovascular-related disorders (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart failure) are usually silent killer. ” Nancy Mitchell, A registered nurse and writer for the resource website Assisted Living Center, told Healthline. “Many people do not show early signs or symptoms, so they only know their condition after being hospitalized for a large-scale stroke. Most of the time, because the risk factors for stroke progress slowly, they develop. It often occurs over decades. “
“It’s not that risk factors aren’t undetectable, but we need to do the tests necessary to pick them up. Most people avoid the clinic, which is a big problem in the fight against non-communicable diseases.” She added.
Dr. Aaron LutitaniumOhioHealth’s vascular neurologist said that only a small proportion of stroke patients have no risk factors and these tend to be younger patients (under 50 years).
“This study helps emphasize the importance of early recognition of risk factors for stroke,” Loochtan told Healthline. “Discovery and treatment of risk factors before causing the disease is very important. For annual welfare visits to ensure that patients are properly screened to assess cerebrovascular risk factors. It is most important to establish with your family doctor. “
Low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels above 130 mg / dL are a source of concern, Mitchell said.
“The higher the” bad cholesterol “level, the more fat deposits lurking in the bloodstream, forming plaque blockages along the arteries. These deposits create a blood clot that blocks the supply of oxygen to the brain in ischemic stroke, “she added.
Lanaud said managing or changing changeable risk factors is the best way to reduce the risk of stroke.
“These risk factors include smoking, a poor diet, a sedentary lifestyle, and uncontrolled high blood pressure,” he told Healthline.
“Treatment for high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, high cholesterol, atrial fibrillation, and sleep apnea can help reduce the risk of stroke,” Loochtan added.
Among the treatments available to prevent stroke are ultrasound evaluations and medications to control cholesterol and blood pressure, Ranaudo said.
“Identifying at-risk patients, with brief laboratory tests and early referral to a vascular specialist is the best way to quickly evaluate and treat patients,” he said.
