High cholesterol, high blood pressure, risk of stroke

Share on Pinterest Researchers say many people are unaware that they have risk factors that increase their chances of a stroke. Westend 61 / Getty Images

Researchers report that two-thirds of people with acute ischemic stroke were unaware that they had undiagnosed risk factors such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Experts recommend that people schedule a health check that can determine if they have one of these risk factors.

They also say that eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and not smoking can reduce the risk of stroke and other conditions.

stroke Is called a “silent killer,” and researchers in a new study conclude that ignorance is not bliss when it comes to stroke patients.

Most people with pre-symptomatic acute ischemic stroke had undetected health conditions at risk of stroke, Swiss researchers reported: European Neurological Society Conference 2022..

Their findings have not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

In their study, researchers looked at the health records of 4,354 stroke patients who had not previously been diagnosed with risk factors. They found that 67 percent of them had at least one major risk factor (UMRF) that had not been previously diagnosed with stroke.

The most common vascular UMRF was an imbalance in blood fat (61% of patients), such as high cholesterol and elevated triglyceride levels, followed by hypertension (23%). One in ten patients (10 percent) had atrial fibrillation. This is a condition that causes a fast, often irregular heartbeat. About 5% had diabetes.

Dr. Andre Lego. Principal Investigators and Researchers at Center Vaudois in Lausanne, Switzerland, say there is a “lack” of clinical information on the frequency, patient profile, and stroke mechanism of stroke patients with previously undiagnosed major vascular risk factors. Said.

“Our findings emphasize the importance of testing and treating blood fat imbalances such as high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, as well as blood pressure, and identify patients with atrial fibrillation and type 2 diabetes. We emphasize the importance of treating with blood pressure, “Rêgo said in a press release.