Cancer patients with SARS-CoV-2 for more than 8 months

In a recent study posted on medRxiv* Preprint Server, Israeli researchers described a case of a patient with severe immunodeficiency cancer who developed a chronic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection.

study: Evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in cancer patients and avoidance from multiple antibody treatments.. Image Credit: Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock

Background

The woman, aged 60-69, began receiving cancer treatment in June 2021 at the Shamir Medical Center Hospital in Be’er Yaacov, Israel. Her oncological findings included malignancy. melanoma, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. She was also treated for fibromyalgia, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The patient was infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in September 2021 and remained persistently infected for more than 8 months despite receiving two monoclonal antibody (mAb) cocktail treatments.

Normally, healthy human hosts transmit SARS-CoV-2 for less than 14 days and do not transmit new mutations due to strong purification selection. Conversely, the risk of persistent SARS-CoV-2 infection in immunocompromised individuals receiving the anti-cluster of the differentiation 20 (CD20) drug rituximab is very high. Antiviral therapies such as monoclonal / polyclonal antibodies, Ibermectin, and remdesivir may not always be successful in treating such patients due to the emergence of resistant viral variants in some cases.

Later, SARS-CoV-2 evolves more rapidly in such patients, causing mutations that increase fitness and promote escape from the virus. Neutralizing antibody (NAbs). This may be part of the reason for the emergence of a new substance of concern (VOC) for SARS-CoV-2, a global public health threat.

About research

In this study, researchers best used mutation profiles of viral samples obtained from immunocompromised cancer patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 to identify mutations that appeared within the patient during the course of infection. Compared with a sample showing close phylogeny. They also compared new SARS-CoV-2 mutations in the presence and absence of nAb.

Researchers have followed the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 in this patient for approximately 6 months, during which time three nasopharyngeal samples (S1, S2, S3) for the SARS-CoV-2 whole genome sequence (WGS). I got. They used statistics from a global initiative on sharing all influenza data (GISAID) databases to estimate the global prevalence of various mutations. In addition, the team captured the SARS-CoV-2 mutation in the patient and allelic frequency (AF).<0.5のマイナーな変異と、固定されてAF>Distinguished 0.5 major mutations.

They used chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIA) with magnetic beads coated with Spike 1 and Spike 2 antigens to generate anti-Spikes 1 and anti-Spikes 2 specific immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies in patient samples. It was measured quantitatively. Similarly, they used measurements from deep mutation scan experiments to assess antibody escape.

Survey results

WGS results revealed that the patient was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 delta mutant, strain AY.43. These viral samples were genetically correlated with modern viral genomes collected in Israel and Europe. The earliest sample S1 was more mutated than the relative of the closest phylogeny and had 10 new substitutions. Genomes from samples S2 and S3 showed a pattern of accumulating mutations, despite their heterogeneous distribution. Within one month, seven new mutations accumulated, and in the next three months, another 10 mutations accumulated.

Visualization of the SARS-CoV-2 receptor binding domain (RBD) marked according to the altered amino acid residues found in each sample. Each mutated residue is color coded according to the size of the escape mutation for maximum effect at each site as measured by the REGN10933 + REGN10987 monoclonal antibody cocktail (see Methods). The bar graph at the bottom shows the putative fractional antibody bound (cyan) or escaped (gray) from neutralization with the polyclonal antibody of each sample (see Method).

The receptor binding domain (RBD) was the most closely mutated locus, with about 12 mutations per kilobase (mKb), and the spike gene was the most mutated structural protein. It had 23 unique non-synonymous mutations, eight of which overlapped with the RBD locus. The distribution of mutations in the accessory protein, open reading frame (ORF) 8, ORF10, and ORF3a was 10.9, 8.6, and 6 mKb, respectively.

In the first month of infection, the patient’s humoral immunity was likely composed of endogenous antibodies and REGEN-COVmAb. Presumably, mutations obtained prior to S1 collection avoided neutralization by endogenous antibodies produced prior to treatment with the REGEN-COVmAb cocktail and rituximab.

Second REGEN-COVmAb treatment promoted and reduced escape from antibody binding Effectiveness of Further antibody treatment. Subsequent SARS-CoV-2 infectivity assays performed 2 months after the second mAb treatment showed infectious viral shedding. RBD mutations continued to accumulate for an additional 5 months, but did not correlate with increased antibody escape. Due to the immunosuppressive effects of rituximab treatment, the humoral response remained negligible. Overall, even two REGEN-COV treatments failed to achieve SARS-CoV-2 clearance, and SARS-CoV-2 infection remained unresolved in the patient.

Conclusion

This study showed that SARS-CoV-2 tolerated two rounds of mAb treatment and maintained infectivity and viability despite very high serum nAb levels in immunocompromised patients. The patient’s adaptive immunity was severely impaired due to treatment with rituximab. Mutations in the RBD region of SARS-CoV-2 allowed us to escape neutralization even in the absence of adaptive immunity. In addition, new mutations disrupt certain immunomodulatory viral functions, providing the selective benefit of SARS-CoV-2 to immunocompromised hosts.

*Important Notices

medRxiv Publish preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive as they have not been peer-reviewed, guide clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and should not be treated as established information.