Research focuses on diagnosis that reduces the effects of Alzheimer’s disease
Over 6 million Americans Alzheimer’s diseaseAccording to the Alzheimer’s Association, the country cost $ 321 billion in 2022. Various studies and pilot programs are underway to improve the diagnosis of the disease and mitigate the effects of the disease.
for example, Alzheimer’s Disease Journal Studies show that the willingness to give money may be an early sign of Alzheimer’s disease. 67 elderly participants completed the neuropsychological assessment and altruistic selection paradigm and made the decision to allocate money between themselves and the anonymous person.
The purpose of this study was to understand why some older people are more vulnerable to fraud, fraud, or financial exploitation than other adults.
Researchers have found that economic altruism is associated with poor performance in cognitive assessment, which is known to be sensitive to Alzheimer’s disease. They said the results of the study show a potential link between the risk of financial exploitation and Alzheimer’s disease in the elderly.
Researchers say the findings may improve screening for Alzheimer’s disease and help people protect their loved ones from financial exploitation. They also help researchers distinguish between healthy giving behaviors and behaviors that may imply an underlying problem.
Blood test for Alzheimer’s disease?
and University of South Florida I recently received $ 3.2 million from the National Institute on Aging to investigate whether a simple blood test could detect Alzheimer’s disease. The new funding follows a five-year grant of $ 44.4 million given to the university last year by the National Institutes of Health to study whether brain games can reduce the risk of dementia in the elderly. ..
The Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease (PACT) Study with Cognitive Training is a preventative trial initiated in 2021 to test the effectiveness of computer-based training. The university is recruiting 7,600 seniors.
At the end of the PACT trial, scientists examine blood samples from ambitious participants and which specific blood-based biomarkers predict Alzheimer’s disease, disease severity, and / or responsiveness to treatment. To decide.
Improving medication adherence
Another NIH grant is funding the study of a medication reminder app to help elderly people with mild cognitive impairment improve their medication adherence. A team of researchers from the University of Arizona School of Health Sciences and the University of Illinois will use a $ 2.5 million grant to study the effectiveness of digital technology for medication adherence in elderly people at risk of cognitive decline due to high blood pressure.
Previous studies have found that 50% of people with mild cognitive impairment do not take their medications as prescribed.
“We want to maintain quality of life and quality of life as much as possible. Co-Principal Investigator Dr. Kathleen Insel, RN, Interim Dean and Professor of the University of Arizona School of Nursing said: It is stated in. release.. “We know that uncontrolled, poorly treated hypertension has a detrimental effect on people’s organs, including the brain, even in the absence of a stroke. We know that people’s thoughts and memories If they can protect their abilities, they have the option of remaining independent. “
The goals of this study are digital health intervention medical education, decision support, reminders and monitoring systems, or MEDSReMImproves the adherence of antihypertensive drugs and supports self-management of antihypertensive drugs for people with mild cognitive impairment.
Researchers are seeking feedback from people with mild cognitive impairment and their family caregivers. They plan to run multiple usability tests to optimize the app.
Diagnose dementia using AI
Another study from Nature Communications It suggests that artificial intelligence may help diagnose dementia with clinician-level accuracy.
Researchers have used machine learning to create computer models that collect large data sets collected during typical close examinations of patients with suspected dementia. This work-up included neuropsychological and functional tests, medical history, physical examinations, demographic gathering, and magnetic resonance imaging scans of people in the United States and Australia.
In this study, the same information was used to compare the results with the diagnoses of 24 neurologists and neuroradiologists. Researchers have stated that this model is excellent at distinguishing types of dementia among patients diagnosed with dementia.
Researchers want to conduct observational studies at memory care clinics to confirm the ability of the model to assess dementia status at the same level as professional clinicians involved in dementia care.
If confirmed, researchers have the potential to expand the scope of machine learning for the detection and management of Alzheimer’s disease, and ultimately create ancillary screening tools for healthcare professionals. I said there is.
