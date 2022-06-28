Health
Take Five: Is the Rising Covid-19 case number a sign of the second wave?
Is it possible that a second Omicron wave will hit New Zealand just as Covid-19’s restrictions seem to have begun to be relaxed?
for 2 days in a row The number of cases of Covid-19 seemed to increase.
There was a new case of 8028 announced on Tuesday. It was 5549 on Monday and 4429 on Sunday.
With 5630 cases published on the same day a week ago, Tuesday’s numbers appear to have increased significantly from the previous week.
read more:
* “Of course I have stress and anxiety.”: The protracted impact of a pandemic that undermines the mental health of the employer.
* The flu season can last until late August under the “worst case scenario”
* You may not need a mask in Europe, but you still need to bring it
1. The number of cases of Covid-19 seems to be increasing. They are?
As of Tuesday, there were 38,341 active cases in the country, Ministry of Health reports cases in 8028 new communities..
The 7-day moving average of the community case has also increased. It was 5480 on Tuesday, but it was 4878 last Tuesday. This is a 602 jump, an increase of about 12%.
In a statement accompanying the announcement, the ministry said the increase was “not uncommon after a long weekend” and needed more time to determine if it was part of the trend. was.
The ministry also reported that 383 people were hospitalized with Covid-19, including 7 patients in intensive care units or highly dependent treatment rooms.
Simply put, that’s right. The number has increased.
But it is not yet known what is causing the increase and whether it is part of a longer-term trend.
2. Why did the numbers on Tuesday increase so much?
Professor Nick Wilson, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, believed that it was probably the result of the country’s first Matariki holiday and the “three-day artificial weekend effect.”
Reportedly, fluctuations were usually seen during weekend dips, especially over the three-day weekend. Wilson felt that hospitalization, which had been flat since late April, was a more stable guide.
Polylua-based GP Brian Betty, who is also the medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of Medical Practitioners, said that fluctuations were always expected, especially during the winter months.
“It may be what we are seeing at this point,” he said, though it was still premature to know if it was part of the rise.
Te Pūnaha Matatini and Professor Michael Plank of the University of Canterbury agreed that it was likely to be premature to convey that, but within a week the data will reveal a clearer situation.
National experts disagreed on the exact cause behind the jump, but they all agreed that it was worth watching carefully.
3. Do you need to worry?
It was Predicted New Zealand could see a second wave of Omicron infections by this timeHowever, the number of cases is Original omicron wave..
Based on genomic sequence data showing a rapid increase in the new variants BA.4 and BA.5, Plank considered the country likely to be nearing the beginning of a “second wave.”
Earlier this month, one BA.4 case and four BA.5 cases were first detected in the community. Seven cases of BA.2.12.1 were detected for the first time In late May..
Health ministry officials “Small chance” to discover more aggressive variants in the countryEspecially when the border opens.
Plank said these new variants are likely to become the predominant variants in the next 3-4 weeks. “If that isn’t happening now, I think it’s likely to happen in the coming weeks.”
He said the increase in cases of Covid-19 would only add to the already pressured healthcare system and would cause concerns towards the winter months.
Betty agreed that a new variant of increased transmission could always lead to an increase in the number of cases. This was certainly a concern as the system “runs at capacity”.
4. What does that mean for the healthcare system to deal with “eccentricity”?
The flu epidemic this season and now puts more pressure on the country’s health system, Betty said.hospital Emergency department Patients are flooding the country as a result of winter illnesses such as influenza, rhinovirus and enterovirus.
Covid-19 was still in the community, so it was important that people weren’t satisfied. “Covid is still prevalent in our community and those groups are still at risk of adverse consequences of contacting Covd-19,” he said.
Vaccination remains important and on Tuesday new booster shots were made available to New Zealanders over the age of 50 and those at higher health risk. Eligibility was also extended to include health, elderly care, and disability care workers over the age of 30 six months after the last booster immunization.
“This booster is a step towards reducing current and future pressure,” Betty said.
He also wanted more powerful surveillance measures to be adopted to monitor new variants.
Covid-19’s response minister, Ayesha Verrall, said the combination of Omicron and the flu has made this winter more difficult than usual. “The best thing we can do to prevent New Zealanders and their families from being hospitalized is to get up-to-date information on influenza and Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters,” said Verrall.
5. What if there is a second wave?
The minister Consider whether to set the orange traffic light Need to change this week. Moving to green removes all restrictions, including masking obligations for indoor settings.
This seems unlikely now, given that the country will move to the green only if communication to the community is limited and the health system is ready to respond.
Earlier this month The government has outlined a framework for five scenarios set up to address the new Covid variants...
thing
The government has set up a framework for five scenarios to address the new Covid variants, but Covid-19 Response Minister Dr. Ayesha Verrall does not rule out future blockades and border closures.
New frameworks range from “worst scenarios” to scenarios where different variants circulate at the same time. Rely on public health measures to ensure protection of vulnerable people and avoid disruptions to health care systems, education, business and social life.
“By getting the fundamentals right, we reduce the need for rigorous and rigorous measures,” said Varal.
“It may take strict measures to gain time and flatten the curve, but the point about limiting movement is that if you’re trying to flatten the curve, it’s in contrast to the exclusion approach. It’s something you have to do for a long time. It’s short and sharp. “
Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said the scenario reflects a scenario being developed abroad, and officials said “we are planning the worst, the best, and everything in between.” Viral variants tend to dominate wave transmission.
Many studies have shown vaccination, but new variants facilitate infection Makes the disease milder.. It was difficult to predict the most likely scenario, but he said it was “given” and that the new variant would be more contagious than Omicron.
Sources
2/ https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/129104939/take-five-rising-covid19-case-numbers-a-sign-of-second-wave
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Atlantic Hockey Announces 2022-23 Season Schedule June 28, 2022
- As monkeypox spreads, the United States is planning a vaccination campaign June 28, 2022
- Connecting Texas earthquakes to oil and gas production June 28, 2022
- Turkey lifts NATO veto June 28, 2022
- Tips for experiencing the Hollywood sign the eco-friendly way – Orange County Register June 28, 2022