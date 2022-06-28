Take Five: Is the Rising Covid-19 case number a sign of the second wave?

Is it possible that a second Omicron wave will hit New Zealand just as Covid-19’s restrictions seem to have begun to be relaxed?

for 2 days in a row The number of cases of Covid-19 seemed to increase.

There was a new case of 8028 announced on Tuesday. It was 5549 on Monday and 4429 on Sunday.

With 5630 cases published on the same day a week ago, Tuesday’s numbers appear to have increased significantly from the previous week.

1. The number of cases of Covid-19 seems to be increasing. They are?

As of Tuesday, there were 38,341 active cases in the country, Ministry of Health reports cases in 8028 new communities..

The 7-day moving average of the community case has also increased. It was 5480 on Tuesday, but it was 4878 last Tuesday. This is a 602 jump, an increase of about 12%.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, the ministry said the increase was “not uncommon after a long weekend” and needed more time to determine if it was part of the trend. was.

The ministry also reported that 383 people were hospitalized with Covid-19, including 7 patients in intensive care units or highly dependent treatment rooms.

Simply put, that’s right. The number has increased.

But it is not yet known what is causing the increase and whether it is part of a longer-term trend.

2. Why did the numbers on Tuesday increase so much?

Professor Nick Wilson, an epidemiologist at the University of Otago, believed that it was probably the result of the country’s first Matariki holiday and the “three-day artificial weekend effect.”

Reportedly, fluctuations were usually seen during weekend dips, especially over the three-day weekend. Wilson felt that hospitalization, which had been flat since late April, was a more stable guide.

Polylua-based GP Brian Betty, who is also the medical director of the Royal New Zealand College of Medical Practitioners, said that fluctuations were always expected, especially during the winter months.

“It may be what we are seeing at this point,” he said, though it was still premature to know if it was part of the rise.

University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank of the University of Canterbury says it’s still premature, but the increase in the number of cases is definitely worth noting. (File photo)

Te Pūnaha Matatini and Professor Michael Plank of the University of Canterbury agreed that it was likely to be premature to convey that, but within a week the data will reveal a clearer situation.

National experts disagreed on the exact cause behind the jump, but they all agreed that it was worth watching carefully.

3. Do you need to worry?

It was Predicted New Zealand could see a second wave of Omicron infections by this timeHowever, the number of cases is Original omicron wave..

Based on genomic sequence data showing a rapid increase in the new variants BA.4 and BA.5, Plank considered the country likely to be nearing the beginning of a “second wave.”

Earlier this month, one BA.4 case and four BA.5 cases were first detected in the community. Seven cases of BA.2.12.1 were detected for the first time In late May..

Health ministry officials “Small chance” to discover more aggressive variants in the countryEspecially when the border opens.

Ross Gibrin / Staff The new Covid-19 variants that are prevalent in the community can quickly become dominant. (File photo)

Plank said these new variants are likely to become the predominant variants in the next 3-4 weeks. “If that isn’t happening now, I think it’s likely to happen in the coming weeks.”

He said the increase in cases of Covid-19 would only add to the already pressured healthcare system and would cause concerns towards the winter months.

Betty agreed that a new variant of increased transmission could always lead to an increase in the number of cases. This was certainly a concern as the system “runs at capacity”.

4. What does that mean for the healthcare system to deal with “eccentricity”?

The flu epidemic this season and now puts more pressure on the country’s health system, Betty said.hospital Emergency department Patients are flooding the country as a result of winter illnesses such as influenza, rhinovirus and enterovirus.

Covid-19 was still in the community, so it was important that people weren’t satisfied. “Covid is still prevalent in our community and those groups are still at risk of adverse consequences of contacting Covd-19,” he said.

Karen Brown / RNZ Dr. Brian Betty of Polylua Union and Community Health states that it is important that people are not satisfied with Covid-19. (File photo)

Vaccination remains important and on Tuesday new booster shots were made available to New Zealanders over the age of 50 and those at higher health risk. Eligibility was also extended to include health, elderly care, and disability care workers over the age of 30 six months after the last booster immunization.

“This booster is a step towards reducing current and future pressure,” Betty said.

He also wanted more powerful surveillance measures to be adopted to monitor new variants.

Covid-19’s response minister, Ayesha Verrall, said the combination of Omicron and the flu has made this winter more difficult than usual. “The best thing we can do to prevent New Zealanders and their families from being hospitalized is to get up-to-date information on influenza and Covid-19 vaccinations and boosters,” said Verrall.

5. What if there is a second wave?

The minister Consider whether to set the orange traffic light Need to change this week. Moving to green removes all restrictions, including masking obligations for indoor settings.

This seems unlikely now, given that the country will move to the green only if communication to the community is limited and the health system is ready to respond.

Earlier this month The government has outlined a framework for five scenarios set up to address the new Covid variants...

New frameworks range from “worst scenarios” to scenarios where different variants circulate at the same time. Rely on public health measures to ensure protection of vulnerable people and avoid disruptions to health care systems, education, business and social life.

“By getting the fundamentals right, we reduce the need for rigorous and rigorous measures,” said Varal.

“It may take strict measures to gain time and flatten the curve, but the point about limiting movement is that if you’re trying to flatten the curve, it’s in contrast to the exclusion approach. It’s something you have to do for a long time. It’s short and sharp. “

Health Director Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said the scenario reflects a scenario being developed abroad, and officials said “we are planning the worst, the best, and everything in between.” Viral variants tend to dominate wave transmission.

Many studies have shown vaccination, but new variants facilitate infection Makes the disease milder.. It was difficult to predict the most likely scenario, but he said it was “given” and that the new variant would be more contagious than Omicron.