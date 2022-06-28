Beyond Spikes: New Antibody Analysis Predicts Serious COVID-19 Results | News, Sports, Jobs

PITTSBURGH — Most studies on immunity to SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 vaccine development focus on antibody responses to peplomer and other viral surface proteins. However, antibodies that recognize the internal proteins of the virus may also be important for immunity and disease outcomes, according to new research led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Emory University.

In this study, now online in Cell Reports, the team conducted the most comprehensive analysis of COVID-19 antibodies to date in a small number of patients with severe illness. They predict which patients survived or died by antibody profiles of internal viral proteins, including those conserved throughout the corona virus, and similar to the corresponding profiles of surface proteins, of non-spiked proteins. It has been suggested that targeting other parts may be important for enhancing COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

“A new aspect of this study is the very deep profiling of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, which explored many different aspects of these antibodies.” Co-lead author Dr. Jishnu Das said he is an assistant professor of immunology and computational biology and systems biology at Pitt’s School of Medicine. “While the whole world has focused on peplomer and receptor-binding domains, this study is the first to show that specific antibodies to internal proteins are also actively associated with the survival of severe COVID-19. It’s proof. “

When the immune system encounters a virus, it produces antibodies that help neutralize and eliminate the infection. Each antibody specifically recognizes one antigen, often a viral protein.Most COVID-19 immunological studies focus on spikes and other surface proteins that form the outer skin of the virus, but go beyond these so-called outer skins. “Standard antigen” SARS-CoV-2 has about 25 other internal proteins.

To see if an immune response to these non-standard antigens can predict survival outcomes in patients with severe COVID-19, Das teamed up with co-lead author Dr. Aniruddh Sarkar, an assistant professor at Wallace H. Coulter School of Biomedical Sciences. I assembled it. Dr. Harinder Singh, Professor of Engineering and Immunology at Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University, and Director of Pitt’s Center for Systems Immunology.

Prior to vaccine approval, the researchers analyzed blood samples collected from 21 patients admitted with severe COVID-19 in 2020. Seven of these patients died of the disease and the other 14 survived. The team used a microscale antibody profiling platform developed by Sarkar to comprehensively analyze antibodies against three standard and four non-standard antigens.

According to Sarkar, the platform analyzes three key functions of the antibody. One is antigen-specific or antibody-bound. The second is the effector function associated with the role of antibodies in the immune response. The third feature is glycosylation, the addition of carbohydrate molecules to the antibody, which has a dramatic effect on the function of the antibody.

“By profiling these three functions at the same time, we can not only look at antibody titers, but also gain a deeper understanding of a particular antibody.” Described Sarkar.sarkar-cropped

Researchers have found that the characteristics of a single antibody are indistinguishable from patient survival outcomes. However, when they analyzed the overall antibody profile (canonical or non-canonical), they noticed a clear difference between survivors and non-survivors.

“I was surprised to find such compelling evidence that antibodies directed to canonical and non-canonical antigens equally predict survival outcomes.” Shin said. “Our findings suggest that non-standard antibodies may play a role in recovery from serious illness, but more to prove the cause and identify the mechanism. Much research is needed. “

Most COVID-19 vaccines and monoclonal antibodies (artificial antibodies used to treat COVID-19) are less effective with the advent of delta and omicron variants, as spike mutations help avoid virus detection. doing. According to Singh, mutations accumulated in the virus’s internal proteins are much less, and by enhancing vaccines or therapies targeting these non-standard antigens, they are more potent against the new variant of concern. It suggests that it can elicit immunity.

Survivors and non-survivors, even if the team limits analysis to antibodies against non-standard antigens conserved throughout the coronavirus (including those that cause common colds and other respiratory infections) in COVID-19 patients I was able to distinguish the survivors. These antibodies were also found in 9 healthy pre-pandemic control subjects, and exposure to coronaviruses other than SARS-CoV-2 could elicit antibody responses associated with good outcomes of severe COVID-19. It suggests that there is sex.

According to Das, these findings may help in the development of pancoronavirus vaccines.

In ongoing work, the team is using the platform to examine antibodies in people vaccinated against breakthrough infections compared to unvaccinated individuals. They are also interested in understanding whether different antibodies play different roles in defense against COVID-19. They also plan to extend the platform to understand antibodies in other situations, including organ transplantation and rejection of other infectious diseases.

Other authors who contributed to this study were co-lead authors Sai Plesum Pedilady of Georgia Institute of Technology, Dr. Saeed A. Rahman of Pitt, and Dr. Anthony R. Chiro. Godhev Manakkat Vijay, Ph.D., Ashwin Somasundaram, MD, Creg J. Workman, Ph.D., William Bain, MD, Bryan J. McVerry, MD, Barbara Methe, Ph.D., Janet S. Lee, MD , Prabir Ray, Ph.D., Anuradha Ray, Ph.D., Tullia C. Bruno, Ph.D., Dario AA Vignali, Ph.D., Georgios D. Kitsios, MD, Ph.D. , And Alison Morris, MD, all of the pits.

This study was supported by the National Institutes of Health (DP2AI164325 and U01AI141990) and the UPMC Immunotransplantation and Treatment Center.







