Mosquito spray pros warn people to be careful where there is also a small amount of water

Miami Gardens – It’s the peak season of “swamp angels”, also known as mogi, skaters, or just mosquitoes, so local counties are expanding their spraying programs to keep them away. But one of the important things people can do to help is to wipe out areas of stagnant water. “So this catches your sprinkler water, stormwater, all these leaves,” Roy Billesbach showed CBS4 the water that gathers in the ubiquitous native plant Ananas. Billesbach is a co-owner of the MosquitoShield franchise. He knows that mosquito larvae can be found in the smallest pockets of water, usually in the shade. “It started in March of this year, so it was earlier than last year,” he told CBS4. With a flood of phones, he is now busy from open to closed. “I’m so busy watching the second truck,” he said. The county is also stepping up efforts to push mosquitoes back. “Fight bites, drains and covers,” reminded the inhabitants of Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. Currently, Miami-Dade County is planning a spray aimed at killing mosquito larvae, with tips for getting rid of mosquitoes where resident breeds. Clean up the gutter

Fill holes in trees and gardens with sand

Destroy obsolete yard objects

Change your pet’s water and bird bath once a week

Clean the tarpaulin Dr. Isik Unlu has overseen a mosquito control program in Miami-Dade County. “If they still had a high number during our downseason when everything else was quiet, but these areas aren’t quiet, I suggest we should do it on a daily basis. I did, “she explained. Even with a spray, professionals like Billesbach warn people to be careful where there is also a small amount of water. “The important thing is not only to find out where the mosquitoes are born, but also to find out where they are born because they live and breed at the same 200 feet,” he said. Of course, almost everything in Florida has water. As a result, the number of mosquitoes remains strong. Two years ago, a new species of mosquito, Aedes Scapularis, was discovered in the area. “It’s not as criminal as the carriers of diseases like Zika virus and yellow fever. It can behave differently in our area,” Unlu said. Unlu is still researching what new species can carry, but in the meantime, it’s another reason to be wary of stagnant water that could breed more of these nasty vampires. Jacqueline Quinn



Jacqueline Quynh is a reporter for CBS Miami. My philosophy about news is simple: I aim to tell a story while focusing on the people who have gracefully put me in their lives.

