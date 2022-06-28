Monkeypox can present with abnormal symptoms, CDC warns

Physicians diagnosing monkeypox should be aware of symptoms that do not exactly match the typical description of the disease. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns (Opens in a new tab) June 14th.

Monkeypox virus Belongs to the same family and genus as the causative virus smallpox According to, it causes similar, but milder symptoms CDC.. At the onset of infection, people usually develop fever, headache, myalgia, swollen lymph nodes, and malaise. After that, the characteristic rash associated with monkeypox begins to appear. These rashes usually progress through several stages, first appearing as discolored spots on the skin, then raised ridges, then blisters, and finally like acne filled with large pus. I can see. Eventually, these skin lesions become scabs and shed.

Historically, monkeypox rashes tend to develop first around the face and in the oral cavity, and then on the extremities such as the palms and soles of the feet. However, the CDC reported that some recent cases of monkeypox in the United States deviate from this pattern.

Rashes in many US patients initially appeared around the genitals and anus, and the tissues that line the inside of the mouth. In some patients, these rashes are pain in the anus and rectum, rectal bleeding, painful inflammation of the intima (proctitis), and the sensation of having to pass through the stool when the intestine is empty ( Caused a rash). These symptoms are not included in the typical description of monkeypox.

In some cases, the patient’s rash is “scattered or localized to specific body parts,” except for the face and limbs, the CDC states. Rashes at different stages of progression can appear side by side on the same body part.And the usual influenza -Symptoms such as fever, swollen lymph nodes, and malaise “even if a rash occurs, it does not necessarily occur before the rash.”

Similarly, strange symptoms of monkeypox were also seen in other countries affected by the current outbreak. Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreez, Secretary-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), said in a briefing, "It is clear that there are unusual situations, that is, even viruses behave differently than before. I have. " , according to NBC News.

Generally, the symptoms of monkeypox infection are Varicella-zoster Virus, cause chicken pox Also may look like certain sexually transmitted diseases such as: syphilis Herpes, the CDC pointed out. If the patient appears to have any of these diseases, the clinician will perform a thorough examination of the mucosal tissue, including the skin and anus, vagina, and oral tissue, to rule out monkeypox as a diagnosis. is needed.

People who develop the potential symptoms of monkeypox should contact their health care provider, especially if they meet the following criteria:

I have traveled to a country where cases of monkeypox have been reported

Have recently been in contact with someone who has a similar rash, or who has confirmed or suspected monkeypox.

Intimate or intimate direct contact with individuals within social networks experiencing monkeypox infection

“Anyone can acquire and spread monkeypox, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. However, in this outbreak, many of the cases reported in the United States were with gay, bisexual, or male. Among other men who have sex. “CDC pointed out. For this reason, health agencies emphasize that men who have sex with men need to be aware that the virus may have spread within social networks.

As of June 24, more than 4,100 cases of monkeypox have been detected in 47 countries and territories. CDC This worldwide number of cases subject to change includes both confirmed monkeypox infections and infections caused by monkeypox. Orthopox virus — A genus of viruses, including monkeypox.

In the United States, 201 such cases have been identified so far in 25 states and the District of Columbia. Reported by CDC.

Originally published on Live Science.