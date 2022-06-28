RSV associated with hospital mortality commonly seen with influenza





Patients with respiratory syncytial virus infection (RSV) may also have underlying chronic respiratory illness or other comorbidities, according to a recent study of people admitted to the ICU. it was high.

RS virus According to a recent study, (RSV) infections are associated with high levels of in-hospital mortality comparable to influenza infections when adults are admitted to the ICU. “Influenza is another respiratory virus that is routinely tested in patients with ICU with respiratory symptoms due to its well-known morbidity and mortality, but RSV and influenza infection in adult patients in the ICU. There are no specific comparisons, “the author writes.Motivation for research published in Chest journal.. Retrospective studies conducted at 17 sites in France and Belgium aimed to determine the characteristics and outcomes of adult patients in ICUs with RSV infection. Between November 2011 and April 2018, we compared the characteristics and outcomes of adult patients with RSV infection with those with influenza infection. Patients with RSV were matched with patients with influenza infection by institution and date of diagnosis. The cohort had 618 patients, 309 RSV infections, and 309 influenza infections. In comparing mortality, researchers adjusted prognostic factors, including gender, age, major underlying illness, and concomitant bloodstream infections. Patients with RSV infection were found to be significantly more likely to suffer from the underlying chronic respiratory illness (60.2% vs. 40.1%). In addition, patients with RSV were significantly more likely to develop immunodeficiency (35% vs. 26.2%). Only 6.3% of patients were young and were previously thought to be healthy. The proportion of young and previously healthy RSV patients was 2.9%, significantly lower than influenza patients (9.7%), indicating that severe RSV infection occurs primarily in patients with comorbidities. .. The characteristics at diagnosis differed between groups of critically ill patients. RSV infection was associated with clinical signs of airway obstruction, with 49.5% of patients showing signs of airway obstruction. 50% of RSV-infected patients Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthmaOr both. The ICU and length of stay were similar between patients with RSV and those with influenza. There was no significant difference in mortality between inpatients with RSV and influenza infections. The RSV group had 23.9%, while the influenza group had 25.6%. Based on these findings, the authors suggested that interventions should be identified to prevent and treat severe RSV infection. This study had some limitations. It was not possible to show a causal link between viral infection and patient outcome. However, according to the authors, 95% of patients have respiratory symptoms, relatively few have shown another detected cause of respiratory illness, and the causal relationship between detected viral infections and relatively poor outcomes. It supports. Patient management was not uniform across centers due to regional protocols, but the authors argue that matching patients by data with hospitals reduced the risk of comparison bias between groups. reference Characteristics and outcomes of ICU patients with respiratory syncytial virus compared to Julian C, Benjamin Z, Eve G, and other influenza-infected patients. Chest journal. 2022; 161 (6): 1475-1484. doi: 10.1016 / j.chest.2021.12.670

