7 alternative foods for high cholesterol foods





Homemade popcorn is a much healthier alternative to chips for people with hypercholesterolemia Proper cholesterol is required for the growth of healthy cells in the body. However, high cholesterol can cause a variety of chronic illnesses. If someone has high cholesterol, they are at increased risk of developing chronic coronary heart-related disease. Our lifestyle, training routines, and diet play a major role in cholesterol levels. On the one hand, various foods can spike bad cholesterol, and on the other hand, many foods can provide healthy or even lower cholesterol. High cholesterol levels can limit your enjoyment of your favorite foods. This article describes some common alternatives to foods with hypercholesterolemia. Seven alternatives to high-cholesterol foods are: 1. Visceral meat (instead of processed lean meat) Visceral meat, such as the liver, is an excellent source of good cholesterol and many other nutrients that help the body. In fact, visceral meat has been shown to reduce the risk of developing heart-related disorders. 2. Popcorn (instead of chips) Home-made popcorn made from olive oil and other vegetable oils is a great treat for people with hypercholesterolemia. However, don’t mistake the popcorn offered at the cinema for a healthy snack. Store-purchased popcorn and theater popcorn often contain butter and trans fats. Both of these are extremely harmful to the heart and further increase high cholesterol. In addition, it’s a great alternative to trans-fat chips and other packed snacks. 3. Olive oil (instead of butter) As discussed above, olive oil and various other vegetable oils are great alternatives to butter. If you have high cholesterol, olive oil is a great addition to your diet. Vegetable oils have been shown to lower bad cholesterol in the blood. 4. Berry (instead of candy) Not only berries, but a variety of other fruits such as oranges and apples are much healthier alternatives than candies. Berries and various fruits are also high in fiber called pectin. Pectin has been shown to lower blood cholesterol levels. 5. Frozen yogurt (instead of ice cream) Frozen yogurt, and even full-fat yogurt (moderately), is packed with a variety of nutrients such as protein, calcium, zinc, magnesium, and potassium. This is a much healthier dessert alternative to ice cream. Ice cream is often high in sugar and can also have high cholesterol levels. 6. Nuts (instead of unhealthy snacks) Nuts are another great source of protein for people with high cholesterol, as they may be advised to avoid saturated meat (protein source). Nuts are also a much healthier snack to replace unhealthy snacks such as chips and pack nachos. 7. Foods made from scratch (instead of junk and processed foods) The best way to eat healthy is to prepare food from scratch. Most processed and junk foods are very high in trans fats, saturated fats, sodium and sugar, all of which can cause cholesterol levels to spike. In conclusion, doing food research will help you navigate healthier options and alternatives to foods that can increase cholesterol. Almost all junk foods and highly processed foods are high in cholesterol. We recommend cooking at home rather than buying something ready to eat. Cookies, cakes, pizzas, etc. are all high in trans fat, which can spike cholesterol. In addition to this, it is advisable to participate in physical activity to improve cholesterol levels. Finally, it’s a good idea to ask your healthcare professional for one-on-one guidance on a regular basis. Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides general information only. It is by no means a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult your specialist or family doctor for more information. NDTV is not responsible for this information.

