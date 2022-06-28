EU regulators are considering clearing a shot of monkeypox smallpox





London- The European Medicines Agency is reviewing the data to determine whether the smallpox vaccine produced by the pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic will also be approved for monkeypox as the outbreak of the disease is widespread throughout the continent. It says it will start. In a statement on Tuesday, EU drug regulators are known as Imvanex in Europe, but the vaccine sold as Jynneos in the U.S. has already been approved for use against monkeypox by U.S. regulators. Said. In Europe, vaccines are only approved for adults to prevent smallpox associated with monkeypox. “The decision to initiate this review is based on the results of laboratory studies suggesting that the vaccine induces the production of antibodies that target the monkeypox virus,” said EMA. Regulators said the supply of vaccines is currently very limited in Europe. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are currently more than 4,300 cases of monkeypox worldwide, most of them in Europe. The majority of cases are found in gay and bisexual men, as well as other men who have sex with men. Several countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States, have already begun vaccination with countries at high risk of catching monkeypox using smallpox vaccines.Some of the illnesses were endemic Africa For decades, vaccines have not been used to eradicate previous outbreaks there. Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills, and malaise. People with more serious illnesses have rashes and lesions on their faces and hands that can spread to other parts of the body. Most people infected with monkeypox recover within a few weeks without the need for medical care, but in vulnerable populations such as pregnant women and children, the disease can be more severe. The World Health Organization refused to declare monkeypox a global emergency last week, but is working on a vaccine-sharing mechanism that fears going to rich countries like the United Kingdom where vaccines already have their own stockpiles. Said that he was. according to health Analytical firms Airfinity, Britain have ordered 4.500 doses of the Bavarian Scandinavian vaccine and another 20,000 doses. The United States has already received more than 1 million doses and has ordered an additional 13 million doses. Tuesday, EU health Commissioner Stella Kiriyakides said the first delivery of the vaccine arrived in the “most affected countries” of the continent, with more than 5,000 doses of more than 109,000 procurements arriving in Spain. The EU said in a statement that the member states with the most cases prioritize delivery. Portugal, Germany and Belgium will be the next countries to receive doses. Outside of Africa, the UK has the highest number of cases of monkeypox, with more than 900 cases. To date, there have been more than 1,500 cases of monkeypox in Africa, with at least 66 deaths. No deaths have been detected outside of Africa. ——— Samuel Petrequin of Brussels contributed to this report.

