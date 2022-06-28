Studies are associated with influenza vaccination with a low risk of Alzheimer’s disease

A new study shows a link between influenza vaccines and a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study shows that people who are vaccinated against the flu once every four years are 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those who are not vaccinated.

Scientists believe that more research is needed before a final conclusion can be reached.

Your flu shot may do more than protect you from the flu virus. A New research It’s causing a fuss in the world of neuroscience, Influenza vaccine And a reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a study from UTHealth Houston People who have been vaccinated with at least one flu vaccine are 40% less likely to develop it than their unvaccinated peers. Alzheimer’s disease In 4 years.

Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia It affects memory, thinking and behavior. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia and is a collective term for other cognitive abilities that are severe enough to cause memory loss and disruption of daily activities. Alzheimer’s disease accounts for 60-80% of dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Association In the United States, 6.5 million people of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease, and it is estimated that an increasing number of individuals are affected by the aging of the population. The number of Americans over the age of 65 More than double Over the next 40 years, we will reach 80 million by 2040.

Currently, only about 50% of adults in the United States receive the flu vaccine each season.

The new study was led by Avram S. Bukhbinder, MD, a recent graduate of McGovern Medical School in UT Health Houston. Pole. E. Schultz Rick McCord, a professor of neurology at McGovern Medical School, MD, compared the risk of Alzheimer’s disease between pre- and non-previous patients. Influenza vaccination A large sample of the entire United States consisting of adults over the age of 65.

In a press release from UTHealth Houston “We have found that influenza vaccination of the elderly reduces the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease for several years,” the researchers said. The strength of this preventive effect increased with the number of years of influenza vaccination each year. In short, we had the lowest incidence of Alzheimer’s disease among those who were continuously vaccinated with the flu vaccine each year, “Dr. Bukhbinder said. press release. “Future studies need to assess whether influenza vaccination is already associated with symptom progression in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.”

The incidence of Alzheimer’s disease was the lowest among those who consistently received the flu vaccine.

Two years after researchers at the University of Texas Houston Medical Institute discovered a possible link between influenza vaccine and reduced risk of Alzheimer’s disease, the study found 935,887 influenza vaccinated and 935,887 non-vaccinated patients. We examined far more samples than previous studies, including.

During the four-year follow-up schedule, 8.5% of unvaccinated patients developed Alzheimer’s disease. On the other hand, it was found that only about 5.1% of patients vaccinated against influenza developed Alzheimer’s disease.

These results highlight the strong potential effects of influenza vaccines on Alzheimer’s disease, Dr. Bukhbinder and Dr. Schulz said in a press release. But the underlying mechanism behind this process and why further research is needed.

“We don’t think it’s a particular effect of the flu vaccine because there is evidence that some vaccines may prevent Alzheimer’s disease,” Dr. Schultz said in a press release. Past studies have shown that the risk of dementia associated with prior exposure to various vaccinations such as tetanus, polio, and herpes is also reduced.

As time goes by COVID-19 vaccine As longer follow-up data become available, Dr. Bukhbinder said in a release that it is worth investigating whether there is a similar link between COVID-19 vaccination and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease. rice field.

“The immune system is complex, and we believe that some changes, such as pneumonia, can activate the immune system in ways that exacerbate Alzheimer’s disease,” said Dr. Schultz. Other things to do may do it in another way to protect against Alzheimer’s disease. Obviously, the immune system needs to learn more about how to aggravate or ameliorate the outcome of this disease. “

Therefore, while the jury has not yet determined whether all vaccines reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, vaccination against influenza not only helps prevent serious influenza infections. It is no exaggeration to say that it may also help stop Alzheimer’s disease. ..

