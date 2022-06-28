FDA panel weighing improved booster shots from Moderna, Pfizer





By Steven Reinberg HealthDayReporter

HealthDay Reporter Monday, June 27, 2022 (HealthDay News)-US Food and Drug Administration Advisory Board vote Whether it is recommended to use the updated COVID-19 booster shot this fall on Tuesday to protect against Omicron and its highly contagious submutants. The virus mutates so quickly that the FDA may approve new ones vaccination The drug product as COVID-19 cases is expected to surge again this winter. Given how fast the virus changes, the New York Times reported that long human trials may have to be discontinued in order to support more laboratory and animal studies. According to The Times, human trials can take up to five months and may be discontinued before the vaccine is released to the public. Both Pfizer and Moderna are testing updated booster shots targeting Omicron variants, and early test results show that fine-tuned shots provide additional protection against Omicron. Since then, subvarieties of Omicron have surfaced and spread. As of June 18, BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 35% of all infectious diseases in the United States. “Omicron is clearly in the rear-view mirror,” Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine expert at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, told the Times. Omicron boosters aren’t needed unless they work for the latest Omicron subvariants, but “I’ve never seen any evidence of that,” he said. Even the FDA said in a briefing document prepared for the advisory board meeting that divalent boosters targeting both the original virus and Omicron were “already somewhat outdated.” However, Dr. Kelly Moore, president of Immunize.org, a non-profit organization working to increase vaccination rates, told The Times that the accelerated process is already being used for updates. Influenza vaccine Every year. This is the first time this process has been used in a COVID vaccine, but she says it has been safely administered to hundreds of millions of people. Updating them could require “very well-informed guesswork,” which she said was “suitable for the situation.” Nevertheless, the virus may change again and the updated vaccine may become ineffective.

Dr. John Begel, director of clinical research at the National Institutes of Health, told The Times: [the new vaccines] It may be old news by the time autumn comes. “ According to Beigel, one option is to use existing vaccines that continue to provide strong protection against severe illness, with little protection against infection. According to The Times, the advisory board may be divided between those who believe that fall boosters are widely needed and those who limit additional shots to high-risk individuals. Dr. Arnold Monto, a professor of public health at the University of Michigan, who chairs the FDA Advisory Board, predicted that booster shots would be provided to a large population. “We know we’re declining. We have to boost, and it’s better to boost with a more appropriate vaccine than existing vaccines,” Monto told the Times. .. However, Dr. Paul Offit, a vaccine expert at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and a member of the panel, opposed that idea. “Hospitalization is declining. Deaths are declining significantly as we are protected from serious illness. That’s important,” Ofitt told The Times. Since COVID can have serious consequences for these people, it is likely that only people over the age of 70 and over 50 with serious underlying illness will need a fall booster shot, Offit said. I added. For more information For more information on the COVID vaccine, please visit the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/vaccines/covid-19-vaccine/news/20220627/fda-panel-to-weigh-improved-booster-shots-from-moderna-pfizer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos