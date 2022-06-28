Farmers need to be careful about sunscreen

We just celebrated the summer solstice. That is, we are officially in the summer (although the hot and humid temperatures suggest we were there long ago).

Outdoor recreational activists are known for their strong support for sunscreens, and many sunscreen companies offer “sports” varieties that sweat for over an hour and are waterproof. But even we farmers are important to ensure that we protect ourselves from the sun.

Prolonged exposure to the sun without protecting the skin can lead to a variety of skin cancers. This is the major form of cancer in humans. Basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma are the most common, with approximately 80% of skin cancers diagnosed as basal cell carcinoma.

This is equivalent to about 5.4 million cases annually (cancer.org). This usually occurs in the most commonly sun-exposed areas of the body, such as the head, nose, and neck. Fortunately, basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma can be highly treated by removing the patch on the affected skin. There are few deaths from this type of skin cancer.

On the other hand, melanoma, a less common form of skin cancer, is far more deadly. It accounts for 1% of skin cancer diagnoses, or about 100,000 cases annually (cancer.org).

Every year, about 7,600 people die of melanoma. Whites have greater risk factors than African Americans, and on average men are more likely to be affected than women.

Melanoma, one of the most common cancers in people under the age of 30

Melanoma is actually one of the most common cancers in people under the age of 30 (cancer.org). Mole checking is a way to monitor yourself if you have a risk factor for melanoma or if you notice a new wound on your body. You can use the ABCDE rules to check for new moles about the risk of melanoma: asymmetry, borders, colors, diameters, and evolution.

Malignant moles can have half asymmetric, jagged borders, fading or non-uniform color, diameters larger than the diameter of a pencil eraser, and their properties can change over time. I have. However, there are always exceptions to the rule. Other warning signs include unhealing wounds, oozing, redness, itching, or pain in body wounds (cancer.org).

All of us can get skin cancer, but some have higher risk factors besides skin color. People with naturally blonde or red hair and freckles need to be especially careful in the sun (I always have sunscreen).

Some medicines, such as antibiotics, cholesterol regulators, and antihistamines (fda.gov), may also increase your sensitivity to UV light.

If you are in a state of damaging your immune system, you may also be at increased risk. Finally, a family history of melanoma can also be a risk factor for this type of skin cancer.

Prevention of skin cancer

Skin cancer prevention is a one-step process to protect your skin from the sun. It does not suggest that we are always sitting inside. Exposure to the sun is actually very important for vitamin D activation in our body. Apart from that, it’s also difficult to cultivate from the sofa. With plenty of sunscreen at least 30 SPF, you can protect up to 97% of UVA and UVB rays.

Keep in mind that sunscreen has an expiration date, so the Copatone tube that has been rolling on farm trucks for the past five years probably hasn’t cut it anymore. Also use lip balm with SPF to prevent sunburned lips. Ball caps are good for keeping your face out of the sun, but consider a hat with a brim that goes around your head, or a drape that covers your ears and neck.

Physically covering the skin with clothing also works, but it can be very hot. Some companies make lightweight long-sleeved T-shirts with built-in UV protection. I usually call them sun shirts (common in the horse world) and they are very comfortable to wear even in 90 degree weather.

Sunscreen is for everyone who spends a lot of time outdoors, including farmers. Be sure to bring sunscreen (or zinc balm if you are particularly at risk or eager to protect your skin), lip balm, and a hat. See you in the field!

Haley Zynda is an OSU Extension Agriculture and Natural Resources Educator, you can contact 330-264-8722 or [email protected]