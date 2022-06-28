Expected bidirectional association between depression and chronic kidney disease





Research design The CHARLS study used a multi-step clustering sample method to select participants from 28 states in mainland China.twenty three.. The baseline included a total of 17,708 participants from 10,257 households recruited from 28 states in China (2011-2012, Wave 1). CHARLS respondents will then be followed up every two years using a personal computerized face-to-face interview. Two subsequent follow-ups were conducted from 2013 to 2014 (Wave 2) and from 2015 to 2016 (Wave 3), respectively. For each wave, trained personnel conduct face-to-face interviews with information such as participants’ socio-demographic characteristics, medical history, health behavior, and functional measurements including general health and depressive symptoms. Collected. A more detailed description of CHARLS can be found in previous publications.twenty three,twenty four.. The study was approved by the Biomedical Ethics Review Board of Peking University and all participants signed informed consent. The ethics application for collecting data on human subjects at CHARLS was approved by the Peking University Biomedical Ethics Review Board (IRB00001052-11,015). All research methods were carried out under the Declaration of Helsinki. Survey sample Study I included individuals who met all of the following criteria: 45+, Wave 1 free of CKD disease, Wave 1 Epidemiological Research Center Depression Scale-10 (CESD-10) information Reported and reported Wave 3 CKD information. Finally, a total of 7637 people were eligible for subsequent analysis (figure. 1A). Study II included individuals who met all of the following criteria: At age 45 and older, he reported information on CKD and Wave 1, Wave 1 had no depression, and Wave 3 reported information on CESD-10. A total of 6337 people were eligible for subsequent analysis (figure. 1B). Figure 1 Flowchart for selecting research groups in Study I (A) And Study II (B). Assessment of depression, CKD and covariates CESD-10 was administered to measure depressive symptoms at baseline and at each CHARLS follow-up visit.twenty fiveThis has proven to be a reliable and effective approach for detecting depression in adults in China26,27.. The CESD-10 scale incorporates a depressed mood and positively influenced parts and consists of 10 items. The total score ranges from 0 to 30, with higher scores indicating higher levels of depressive symptoms.10 cutoffs were used to identify individuals with depression28 28.. CKD is based on a self-reported doctor’s diagnosis. “Have you ever been told by your doctor that you have kidney disease?” Or your individual’s eGFR level29..If a positive response is obtained by an individual or its surrogate respondent, or if the eGFR is less than 60 mL / min per 1.73 m.2, Then the individual is classified as experiencing the first CKD in his / her life (excluding tumors or cancer). Serum creatinine was measured using a rate blank and a corrected Jaffe creatinine method. The eGFR assessment used the creatinine equation of the Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Collaboration and adjusted the factor to 1.1 for the Chinese population.30.. Other covariates collected include age, gender, place of residence (local vs. city), smoking status (smoking history vs. no smoking), drinking status (drinking history vs. no drinking), and obesity index (weight in kilograms). Includes (divided by kilograms). Height squared (meters), presence or absence of other chronic illnesses (self-reported dyslipidemia, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, stroke, asthma, lung disease, liver disease, digestive disorders, and memory history Will be) Problem). “Have smoked” means that the respondent reported smoking at some point, and “not smoked” means that the respondent reported that he had never smoked. Means. “Have been drunk” means that the respondent reported that he had drunk in the past, and “not drunk” means that the respondent had not drunk in the past. It means that you are reporting. In addition, dyslipidemia (history of dyslipidemia, or triglyceride ≥2.26 mmol / L, or total cholesterol ≥6.22 mmol / L, or high density lipoprotein cholesterol <1.04 mmol / L, or low density lipoprotein cholesterol ≥4.14 mmol). L), diabetes (defined by history of diabetes, or fasting cholesterol ≥6.1 mmol / L, or non-fasting cholesterol ≥7.8 mmol / L)31.. Statistical analysis Participant baseline characteristics are displayed as a percentage of categorical variables, as the mean of the standard deviations of the normally distributed variables and as the median of the interquartile range of the nonnormally distributed variables. Demographic and clinical features were compared between groups by Student’s t-test, or Wilcoxon rank sum test for continuous variables, and optionally χ2 test for categorical variables. A multivariate logistic regression model was used to calculate the odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence interval (95% CI) for the relationship between depression and CKD. Age, gender, place of residence, education level, smoking, drinking, weight index, systolic blood pressure, history (lipidemia, diabetes, cancer, heart disease, stroke, asthma, lung disease, liver disease, digestive disorders, and memory Problem) was included in the multivariate model. In addition, subjects were further divided into three groups according to their CESD-10 score. 10-12; 12 or higher in Study I, according to eGFR levels and self-reported renal disease: eGFR ≥ 90 mL / min per 1.73 m260 ≤ eGFR <90 mL / min per 1.73 m2eGFR <60 mL / min / 1.73 m2 Or with kidney disease reported in Study II. A further subgroup analysis was performed to assess the association between depression and CKD according to gender, age, place of residence, smoking, drinking, education level, history of hypertension and diabetes. In the sensitivity analysis, the baseline eGFR level in Study I and the baseline CESD-10 score in Study II were further adjusted based on the multivariable model.both sides P<0.05 was considered statistically significant. All statistical analyzes were performed using SAS statistical software (version 9.4, Cary, NC).

